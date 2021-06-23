4.4% CAGR, Helicopter Tourism Market is Surging with $1,014.9 Million by 2028 - Helicopter Flight Services, Maverick Aviation Group, Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, Zip Aviation, Heli Chicago

According to a new market research report "Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market by Technology (WIFI and Cellular M2M), Offering (Hardware, Software Solutions and Services), Application, End User (First Responders, Critical Infrastructures), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size to grow from USD 20.6 billion in 2021 to USD 69.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.6% from 2021 to 2026. Increasing demand for Wireless Broadband in Public Safety due to COVID-19 outbreak, Mobility growth and increase in mobile connectivity, enhancement in public safety and availability of real-time information and big investments in wireless broadband are major growth factors for the market. Enhancing next-generation technologies and availability of wireless broadband in rural areas provide lucrative opportunities for vendors in the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety market.