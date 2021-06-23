14.4% CAGR, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Demand Scenario with $12,971.3 Million by 2027

VDI is becoming popular among enterprises where remote working and BYOD trends are common, as these solutions offer greater control over user's applications, desktops, and other resources. It also enables companies to control and secure the access and distribution of sensitive data. Therefore, the rising demand for enhanced productivity and cost reduction is supporting the growth of the virtual desktop infrastructure market. North America accounts for the largest share of the global virtual desktop infrastructure market. The growth of this market is primarily attributed to the advancements in technologies and a large number of VDI providers present in the US and Canada.