Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

14.4% CAGR, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Demand Scenario with $12,971.3 Million by 2027

Las Vegas Herald
 12 days ago

VDI is becoming popular among enterprises where remote working and BYOD trends are common, as these solutions offer greater control over user's applications, desktops, and other resources. It also enables companies to control and secure the access and distribution of sensitive data. Therefore, the rising demand for enhanced productivity and cost reduction is supporting the growth of the virtual desktop infrastructure market. North America accounts for the largest share of the global virtual desktop infrastructure market. The growth of this market is primarily attributed to the advancements in technologies and a large number of VDI providers present in the US and Canada.

www.lasvegasherald.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vdi#Virtual Environment#Market Competition#Cagr#Vdi#World Health Organization#Bfsi#Citrix#Amazon Web Services#Mac#Hpe#Market Analysis#Floor#Menafn#Research Newswire#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
AWS
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Markets
News Break
Computers
Country
Brazil
Related
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Webinar and Webcast Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | Skype, Microsoft Corporation, Clickmeeting

Global Webinar and Webcast Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Webinar and Webcast market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Webinar and Webcast market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
TrafficLas Vegas Herald

Traffic Beacon Lights Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Arcus Light, Alphatronics, Contrel elettronica, Circontrol

The latest study released on the Global Traffic Beacon Lights Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Traffic Beacon Lights market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
BusinessMedagadget.com

At 8.6% CAGR, Small Animal Imaging Market Worth will Reach US$ 4,879.3 Million | Growth Overview, Global Share, Rising Demand, Future Trends, Industry Size and Regional Analysis 2021 – 2026

SEATTLE, July 05, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Global Small Animal Imaging Market – Insights. Small animal imaging is the classification and measurement of biological processes at molecular level. Small animal imaging is used to image biological processes in animals for drug development and gene expression studies. Devices and reagents used in small animal imaging are identical to the devices used for diagnostic purposes in human. Small animal imaging is used for whole body scan of animals. The approach is cost effective for regular validation and commercialization of novel drugs. Data obtained from small animals imaging systems can be useful in preclinical or phase I stage of clinical trials and to comprehend the mechanism of pharmaceutical compounds.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Oracle Services Market Continues to gain Steam | NTT Data Services, Infosys, Deloitte

The latest study released on the Global Oracle Services Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Oracle Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
TechnologyInfoworld

How 5 companies got their developers to care about cloud costs

Previously the purview of dedicated centers of excellence, or even exclusively the procurement and finance teams, cloud cost management is rapidly becoming a required skill for anyone who consumes cloud resources on a day-by-day basis—and that includes software developers. The emerging approach for cloud-first organizations is to have a central...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Smart Pills Drug Delivery Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom till 2025 | CapsoVision, Check-Cap, etectRx, Jinshan Science and Technology

Latest Research Study on Global Smart Pills Drug Delivery Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Smart Pills Drug Delivery Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Smart Pills Drug Delivery. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: CapsoVision (United States), Check-Cap (Israel), etectRx Inc. (United States), Jinshan Science and Technology (China), Koninklijke Philips NV (Medimetrics) (The Netherlands), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd (Japan), Intromedic (South Korea), Olympus Medical Technology (Japan)
Books & LiteratureLas Vegas Herald

Children Picture Book Market - Massive Growth Ahead | Reed Elsevier, ThomsonReuters, Wolters Kluwer

The latest study released on the Global Children Picture Book Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Children Picture Book market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Education Cyber Security Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Boeing, Booz Allen Hamilton, Lockheed Martin

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Education Cyber Security Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Education Cyber Security market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Landing Page Builder Software Market Next Big Thing: Major Giants Leadpages, Instapage, Clickfunnels

The latest study released on the Global Landing Page Builder Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Landing Page Builder Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Small Turbocharger Market to Witness Huge Growth | Major Giants Bosch Mahle, BorgWarner, Cummins

The latest study released on the Global Small Turbocharger Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Small Turbocharger market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | ProctorU, ProctorExam, PSI Online, Inspera

Global Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Portable Charger Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide with Poweradd, Solio, Suntrica

The latest study released on the Global Portable Charger Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Portable Charger market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Photoelectric Sensor Market to reach US$ 2,577.56 Million by 2028 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.7%

The Global Photoelectric Sensor Market 2021 Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Photoelectric Sensor Market. Pharmaceutical companies focus on improving their overall manufacturing operations by avoiding discrepancies such as empty packaging, which can be caused due to the unavailability of medicine tablets on the production line. The industry is increasingly deploying photoelectric sensors for tablet counting, bottle filling, and count verification (in clinical trials). These sensors are also being used in automated prescription fulfillment machines at retail pharmacies and hospitals.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

E-commerce Party Supplies Market Robust Demand Aided Revenue Growth | Partyrama, The Party Monster, Simply Love Party, Party Ark

Global E-commerce Party Supplies Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider E-commerce Party Supplies market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, E-commerce Party Supplies market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Public Healthaithority.com

Hybrid Clouds Lead The Way As Digitization, COVID-19 Accelerate IT, Cloud Services Demand In Switzerland

ISG Provider Lens™ report says public cloud and colocation providers are quickly expanding operations and service offerings as Swiss market rises with rest of Europe. IT and cloud services were in high demand in Switzerland throughout 2020 and early 2021 as companies and consumers linked to the Swiss economy continued the digitization of their lives and work environments, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Synthetic Biology Market to see Booming Growth by 2025 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novozymes, Merck Group, Intrexon

Latest Research Study on Global Synthetic Biology Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Synthetic Biology Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Synthetic Biology. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States), Novozymes (Denmark), Merck Group (Germany), Intrexon (United States), Agilent Technologies (United States), Amyris (United States), GenScript (United States), Ginkgo Bioworks (United States), Integrated DNA Technologies (United States), New England Biolabs (United States)
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Toilet Paper Market may See Drastic Move with Procter and Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Georgia-Pacific, Metsa Group

Latest Research Study on Global Toilet Paper Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Toilet Paper Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Toilet Paper. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Procter and Gamble (United States), Kimberly-Clark (United States), Georgia-Pacific (United States), Metsa Group (France), Svenska Cellulosa AB (Sweden), Seventh Generation (United States), Oji Holdings (Japan), Sofidel (Italy), Reckitt Benckiser (United Kingdom), Henkel (Germany)
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

M&A Activity in AR Gaming Market to Set New Growth Cycle

The " AR Gaming - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Qualcomm Technologies, Infinity Augmented Reality, VividWorks, Zappar, Catchoom, Augmented Pixels, Total Immersion, Aurasma, Blippar & Wikitude. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Verisk Analytics, McKesson, Cerner

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Healthcare Predictive Analytics Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as Verisk Analytics, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, SAS, IBM, MedeAnalytics, Oracle, Optum Health, Allscripts, Elsevier & MEDai etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Healthcare Predictive Analytics for the foreseeable future.