Oncology Drugs Market 2025 | Roche Losing Ground to Rivals in Oncology Drugs Market, Says Fairfield Market Research
According to the National Cancer Institute, cancer survival rates over a five-year period in the US have demonstrated a marked improvement to 70% in 2020 – mainly due to improved healthcare, public policy, and novel pharmaceutical therapies. Oncology therapy comprised approx. a fifth of worldwide branded pharmaceutical sales and the oncology drugs market has consistently demonstrated double-digit growth for some time now.www.lasvegasherald.com