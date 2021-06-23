Looming Scarcities Make Water Treatment Chemicals Market Critical for Water Conservation Efforts, States Fairfield Market Research

According to the new market research report "Ion Exchange Resins Market by Type (Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins), Application (Water, Non-Water), End-Use Industry (Power, Chemical & Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2020 to USD 2.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2%, during the forecast period. Ion exchange resins are small plastic beads that have a porous structure and have the ability to absorb water. Ion exchange resins find use in various end-use industries, such as power generation, chemical & petrochemicals, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, electrical & electronics, and metal & mining. They are also extensively used for water & wastewater treatment to soften the hard water and also for the demineralization of water.