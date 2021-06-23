Wild, controversial call gives Emeralds seventh consecutive win, 4-3 over Canadians

The Eugene Emeralds nearly blew it. With Eugene up 4-2 and a pair of Vancouver Canadians in scoring position with two outs in the ninth, the Canadians thought they had tied the game with a two-run triple. But the Emeralds appealed, throwing over to third, and to the surprise of everyone at PK Park, the runner who tied the game was called out for missing the third base bag, suddenly ending the game.