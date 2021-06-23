Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

Wild, controversial call gives Emeralds seventh consecutive win, 4-3 over Canadians

By Mojo Hill
Emerald Media
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eugene Emeralds nearly blew it. With Eugene up 4-2 and a pair of Vancouver Canadians in scoring position with two outs in the ninth, the Canadians thought they had tied the game with a two-run triple. But the Emeralds appealed, throwing over to third, and to the surprise of everyone at PK Park, the runner who tied the game was called out for missing the third base bag, suddenly ending the game.

www.dailyemerald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
New York State
Local
Oregon Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Wyatt
Person
Donnie Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emeralds#San Jose#Umpires#Vancouver Canadians#The New York Boulders#Frontier League#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Sports
Related
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

Mueller's walk-off gives FSB Seniors 4-3 win

Landon Mueller delivered in the clutch to give the First State Bank Post 20 Seniors a 4-3 win over Lincoln Pius X Tuesday night. Mueller stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded in a 3-3 tied game. On the second pitch of...
Hays Daily News

Larks win seventh straight

The Hays Larks pushed their winning streak to seven with a 10-4 win over the Boulder Collegians on Tuesday at Larks Park. The Larks moved to 11-1 overall and 5-1 in the Rocky Mountain Baseball League. In his first game back from injury, Sam Crowell gave the Larks a 2-0...
Altoona, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Sens get 4-3 walkoff win in Altoona

Down to their final strike in the bottom of the ninth inning, Mason Martin swatted a two-run home run to right-center field to give the Altoona Brookies a 4-3 walk-off victory over the Harrisburg Senators on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The Curve are playing under their alternate identity this weekend, the Altoona Brookies, as an homage to the official fish of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the Brook Trout.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

White Sox snap 5-game skid in 4-3 win over Pirates

Yasmani Grandal hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the fifth inning Wednesday as the visiting Chicago White Sox snapped a five-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Leury Garcia added a solo homer and Tim Anderson an RBI double for the White Sox, who split a...
SportsSportsnet.ca

June 22: Vancouver Canadians vs Eugene Emeralds: Full Game

The Canadians hit the road to Eugene to kick off a week-long series with the Emeralds. Tyler Zickel has the call from PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. June 17: Vancouver Canadians vs Everett AquaSox: Full Game. June 18 2021. The Canadians go looking for a second straight win over Everett...
Shawnee, KSmaryvilleforum.com

Wild extra-innings win gives Force 3-1 weekend

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Emma Sprague hasn't even played a varsity inning yet for the Spoofhounds, but she was able to do something on Sunday that fans of Major League Baseball teams love to complain about their players for not doing. The soon-to-be freshman laid down a bunt, and not just...
Jamestown, NDJamestown Sun

Seventh inning boost gives Post 14 win Thursday

The Jamestown Post 14 Legion baseball team chose as good a time as any to buckle down at the plate. The Eagles knocked in six runs in the seventh inning on their way to a 10-2 victory over the Gillette Riders on Thursday in the opening round of the 36th Annual Hdlacky Legion Baseball Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming. Post 14 took on Excelsior #1 today and will take on Williston Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Final scores were unavailable.
MLBWDIO-TV

Naquin's 3-run homer in 9th gives Reds 10-7 win over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Tyler Naquin went 4 for 4 with a three-run home run that broke a ninth-inning tie after the ragged Cincinnati bullpen lost a five-run lead. That gave the Reds a 10-7 victory over the Minnesota Twins to stop their five-game losing streak. Amir Garrett got his fourth...
Eugene, OREmerald Media

Emeralds snap two-game skid with 4-3 win, take series lead over Canadians

The Emeralds soaked in the 100-degree Eugene heat with a 4-3 win against the Vancouver Canadians on Saturday. It was a close one, as Conner Nurse turned in a solid start and a throwing error in the eighth put the Emeralds on top. Carter Aldrete drove in three of the four Eugene runs. With the win, the first-place Emeralds snap a two-game skid and take a 3-2 series lead over the Canadians.
Eugene, OREmerald Media

Emeralds take series over Canadians to wrap up a 10-2 homestand

The Eugene Emeralds won their second consecutive home series this week, taking four out of six games over the Vancouver Canadians at PK Park. They wrapped up a 10-2 homestand, at one point winning eight in a row. They find themselves a half-game ahead of the tough Everett AquaSox for first place in the High-A West.
Beloit, WIrcreader.com

Bullpen, Three-Run Seventh Carry Bandits to 4-3 Win (6/23 Recap)

BELOIT, WISCONSIN (June 24, 2021) — After seeing their seven-game win streak snapped last night, the Quad Cities River Bandits flipped last night’s final to their advantage and topped the Beloit Snappers 4-3 at Pohlman Field. Both the Bandits’ Noah Murdock and the Snappers’ Zach McCambley held their opposition scoreless...
Eugene, OREmerald Media

Emeralds lose 9-1 to the Canadians on Pride Night

With rainbow-colored bases, players wearing rainbow-themed jerseys, and rainbow flags handed out to fans, the Eugene Emeralds celebrated Pride Night on Friday. Spirits were also high at the ballpark because before the game, the Emeralds announced that they will be returning to full capacity in July, with no more masks or COVID-19 restrictions. It was a night of pride and celebration at PK Park, despite the 90-degree temperature.
Eugene, OREmerald Media

Emeralds power past Canadians with 7-2 win, clinch series victory in 109-degree heat

With an all-time high Eugene temperature of 109 degrees, the Emeralds took the field for a Sunday afternoon game in a nearly empty PK Park. It was eerily quiet for most of the game, with everyone doing their best in the uncomfortable conditions. Saturday night’s starting pitcher Conner Nurse was generously supplying the umpires with water and towels between innings.
NBAChicago Sun-Times

Copper, DeShields lead Sky past Liberty for seventh consecutive win

NEW YORK — Kahleah Copper and Diamond DeShields each scored 18 points and the Sky beat the New York Liberty 91-68 on Thursday night for their franchise-record seventh consecutive victory. The Sky won six games in a row in 2012 and 2013. ‘‘I just like the way we bounced back...
Durant, IAnorthscottpress.com

Wildcats end strong week with wild win over Bellevue

The Durant baseball team began last week with two hard-fought River Valley Conference South wins over West Liberty at home June 21. The Wildcats swept the Comets 7-4 and 3-2. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
MLBTulsa World

Drillers Update: Busch's 8th inning RBI double gives Tulsa 5-4 win over Springfield Cardinals

Up Next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field. Probable pitchers: Springfield, LHP Tyler Pike (0-1,8.79 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Ryan Pepiot (0-2, 1.82 ERA) Promotions: Paws and $3 White Claws presented by City Vet Hospital, City Of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO — Attendees can bring their dog to the ballpark and receive a discount on White Claws. Dog owners are asked to provide up to date vaccination records, and enter through either the Oil Derrick or First Base Entrances. Dogs are free to get in, but only permitted to sit in the T Mobile Lawn or Budweiser Terrace. Dogs are not permitted in the seating bowl.
High Schoolconnect-bridgeport.com

Indians Win Seventh Straight State Championship, First in AAA with 10-4 Victory Against Hurricane

For the entire 2021 high school baseball season Bridgeport’s prolific offense has been the team’s defining trait. The pitching and defense has been solid all year long as well, including Saturday’s Class AAA state championship game against Hurricane, but it was the offense that again stole the show as the Indians defeated the Redskins, 10-4, for the state championship.
MLBmilb.com

Skeeters Notch 4-3 Comeback Win Over Oklahoma City

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – CJ Hinojosa delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning to lead the Sugar Land Skeeters to a 4-3 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Saturday night at Constellation Field. Hinojosa’s single drove in Jake Meyers, who had an RBI double to drive in AJ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy