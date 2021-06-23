Enhancing life in Nye Beach

The Nye Neighborhood Association (NNA) will elect its first board of directors during a Zoom meeting at 5:30 p.m. on June 30. The association is a group of Nye Beach citizens working to improve and enhance the quality of life in the Nye Beach Historic District neighborhood. Membership is open to residents, property owners and business owners within the district. Goals of the NNA include sponsoring social events, educating neighbors on community and historical issues, addressing safety concerns, facilitating cleanup and beautification efforts, and advocating on behalf of the neighborhood.