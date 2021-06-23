Britney Spears has opposed her father’s role in her conservatorship for years, court documents show
Newly obtained court documents suggest Britney Spears has wanted her father removed from their current conservatorship agreement far earlier than previously indicated. Documents obtained by the New York Times have revealed more details of the ongoing legal conflict between Spears and her father, Jamie Spears, who has been conservator since it was initiated by a court in 2008. The documents show Britney wanted to explore the removal of Jamie as conservator from as early as 2014.