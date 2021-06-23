Cancel
Video Games

When Nintendo went Hollywood: a casual conversation with the man who helped shape the N64

Cover picture for the articleSomewhat inexplicably, it is a quarter of a century since the Nintendo 64 first appeared in Japan - marking the beginning not just of Nintendo's first proper foray into 3D, but also the start of a whole new era of video games. It's far from Nintendo's most successful console, and with a relatively slim number of titles it's perhaps not one of its most beloved either, but there's a strong case to be made for the N64 being one of Nintendo's most important pieces of hardware.

Giles Goddard
