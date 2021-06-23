When Nintendo went Hollywood: a casual conversation with the man who helped shape the N64

When gamers talk about the most iconic consoles the industry ever had, the Nintendo 64 always comes up as a high point in our history. Even those of us that never owned one of these machines appreciate the plethora of fantastic titles that appeared during its life, from Super Mario 64 to GoldenEye 007 and more. Fans continue to yearn after these games long after their 64s have been given away, thrown out, or have simply broken - so Nintendo needs to help us out and release an N64 Mini now.