AC Hotel with Uptown views to open in Ballantyne this fall
The new AC Hotel Charlotte Ballantyne is set to open in the Panorama Tower this September.
Why it matters: The Ballantyne area, 30 minutes south of Uptown, continues to evolve into a live-work-play neighborhood.
- Credit Karma recently announced it would expand in Ballantyne for its new east coast hub.
- The town also opened a 100-acre community park with walking paths and fishing.
- AC Hotel will join The Ballantyne and Aloft Charlotte Ballantyne as high-end places to stay.
What to expect: The 186-room hotel will be located throughout the first seven floors of the Panorama Tower, which will house office space above the hotel. The tower will have a ballroom for events and a “high-end dining experience” on its 16th floor.
Located in Ballantyne Village, the hotel will be within walking distance of about a dozen restaurants, plus other local businesses.
Here are some additional hotel features:
- Picture windows with Uptown views.
- A 24-hour fitness center.
- An AC Kitchen, which will have a European-inspired breakfast buffet and an espresso bar.
- An AC Lounge with tapas, wine, cocktails and local beers.
- Pieces from local artists will be displayed throughout.
Location: 14819 Ballantyne Village Way.
Renderings courtesy of AC Hotels.
