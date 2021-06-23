Cancel
AC Hotel with Uptown views to open in Ballantyne this fall

By Paige Hopkins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yvRh0_0ackhTab00

The new AC Hotel Charlotte Ballantyne is set to open in the Panorama Tower this September.

Why it matters: The Ballantyne area, 30 minutes south of Uptown, continues to evolve into a live-work-play neighborhood.

  • Credit Karma recently announced it would expand in Ballantyne for its new east coast hub.
  • The town also opened a 100-acre community park with walking paths and fishing.
  • AC Hotel will join The Ballantyne and Aloft Charlotte Ballantyne as high-end places to stay.

What to expect: The 186-room hotel will be located throughout the first seven floors of the Panorama Tower, which will house office space above the hotel. The tower will have a ballroom for events and a “high-end dining experience” on its 16th floor.

Located in Ballantyne Village, the hotel will be within walking distance of about a dozen restaurants, plus other local businesses.

Here are some additional hotel features:

  • Picture windows with Uptown views.
  • A 24-hour fitness center.
  • An AC Kitchen, which will have a European-inspired breakfast buffet and an espresso bar.
  • An AC Lounge with tapas, wine, cocktails and local beers.
  • Pieces from local artists will be displayed throughout.

Location: 14819 Ballantyne Village Way.

Renderings courtesy of AC Hotels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SfI0c_0ackhTab00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zuYTC_0ackhTab00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOr2b_0ackhTab00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iuhik_0ackhTab00

