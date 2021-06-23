Notes: Muncy activated, Roberts promotes Taylor’s All-Star credentials

WASHINGTON — It wasn't enough, apparently, that the Washington Nationals watched their hottest hitter grab the back of his right leg, limp to the dugout and leave the game in the second inning Friday night, making it so Kyle Schwarber could miss time with a hamstring injury. No, the Nationals also had to endure their worst bullpen collapse of the season, once they entered the seventh with a two-run lead and exited trailing 10-3. Relievers Sam Clay, Austin Voth and Kyle Lobstein took turns in the frame that decided a knee-buckling, 10-5 loss. The Dodgers brought in nine runs with a double, single and hit by pitch against Clay; a walk, two-run single, two-run single and single against Voth; and a two-run single and two-run homer against Lobstein. In a world without injuries, Manager Dave Martinez could have turned to any of Daniel Hudson, Kyle Finnegan, Tanner Rainey or Will Harris to work through one of baseball's deepest lineups and protect a lead held by starter Max Scherzer.