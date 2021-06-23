Cancel
Notes: Muncy activated, Roberts promotes Taylor’s All-Star credentials

Dodger Insider
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReinforcements are arriving for the Dodger offense. The Dodgers activated Max Muncy from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday and are expected to activate Cody Bellinger before Wednesday’s series finale in San Diego. Muncy missed 10 days with a right oblique strain. He was hitting .264/.418/.528 prior to the injury,...

dodgers.mlblogs.com
MLBchatsports.com

The Rundown: Cubs Combined No-No Historic, Bullpen Had No Clue, Báez Trolls Dodgers Fans, Schwarber Exploding for Nats

“Hey girl, I bet you, there’s someone out to get you.” – The Jaggerz, The Rapper. There’s a certain swag to a combined no-hitter and when Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin, and Craig Kimbrel are closing it out, it’s really amplified to the nth degree. When David Ross pulled starter Zach Davies after six innings, did anyone not think the no-no was as good as in the books?
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs Bullpen ‘Completely Oblivious' to No-Hitter Vs. Dodgers

Cubs 'pen 'completely oblivious' to no-hitter vs. Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Three guys helped the Cubs throw a no-hitter Thursday night at Dodger Stadium. And not one of them knew it until after they pitched. “The whole bullpen had no idea," lefty Andrew Chafin said. "Completely oblivious."
MLBchatsports.com

2021 MLB All-Star Game Voting Update: Dodgers’ Chris Taylor Rises

The latest 2021 MLB All-Star Game voting update still has the Los Angeles Dodgers on track to only be represented by Max Muncy among the National League starters. Like with the initial All-Star Game voting returns, Muncy is the top vote-getter among all NL first basemen. Muncy, who is expected to return from the 10-day injured list this week, was recently touted by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts as performing to the level of being one of the top players in baseball this season.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers activate Max Muncy from injured list

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated infielder Max Muncy from the 10-day injured list and optioned outfielder Zach Reks to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Muncy landed on the IL on June 12 with a right oblique strain. He is batting .
MLBTrue Blue LA

Max Muncy still leading the way in latest All-Star voting update

The latest All-Star voting update dropped on Monday, and there aren’t really any drastic changes to the results. Max Muncy still is the leading vote-getter among National League first basemen. He’s the only Dodgers player currently leading the way. However, every position except catcher features a Dodgers player that would...
MLBDodger Insider

Dodgers recall Brusdar Graterol to replace Trevor Bauer on active roster

The Dodgers recalled right-handed pitcher Brusdar Graterol from Triple-A Oklahoma City to replace right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer on the active roster. Bauer was placed on seven-day administrative leave by Major League Baseball, which released the following statement Friday: “MLB’s investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing. While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately. MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time.”
MLBFrederick News-Post

Nationals lose Kyle Schwarber to hamstring injury, then drop another to the deeper Dodgers

WASHINGTON — It wasn't enough, apparently, that the Washington Nationals watched their hottest hitter grab the back of his right leg, limp to the dugout and leave the game in the second inning Friday night, making it so Kyle Schwarber could miss time with a hamstring injury. No, the Nationals also had to endure their worst bullpen collapse of the season, once they entered the seventh with a two-run lead and exited trailing 10-3. Relievers Sam Clay, Austin Voth and Kyle Lobstein took turns in the frame that decided a knee-buckling, 10-5 loss. The Dodgers brought in nine runs with a double, single and hit by pitch against Clay; a walk, two-run single, two-run single and single against Voth; and a two-run single and two-run homer against Lobstein. In a world without injuries, Manager Dave Martinez could have turned to any of Daniel Hudson, Kyle Finnegan, Tanner Rainey or Will Harris to work through one of baseball's deepest lineups and protect a lead held by starter Max Scherzer.
MLBRedlands Daily Facts

Dodgers roar back with 9-run 7th inning to beat Nationals

WASHINGTON — The Dodgers met the President in the morning. Then they exercised their veto power Friday night. Trailing after Max Scherzer dominated them for six innings, the Dodgers bullied the Washington Nationals’ bullpen, scoring nine times in the seventh inning to take a 10-5 win. The Dodgers sent 12...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Recap: Dodgers Defeat Nationals, Extend Winning Streak To 8 Games

The Dodgers finally had a baserunner reach when Max Muncy worked a leadoff walk in the fourth inning, and it sparked a rally. A Justin Turner single and Cody Bellinger walk loaded the bases with nobody out, then Will Smith's sacrifice fly broke up the scoreless tie. Albert Pujols doubled the lead with his own sac.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Kershaw, Dodgers to take on Espino, Nationals

Los Angeles Dodgers (51-31, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (40-40, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-7, 3.25 ERA, .98 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) Nationals: Paolo Espino (2-2, 2.02 ERA, .87 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +171, Dodgers -201; over/under is 8...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Not starting Saturday

Taylor isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor will get a breather after he went 4-for-11 with two doubles, four runs and four RBI across the last three games. Max Muncy will shift to the keystone while Albert Pujols starts at first base.
MLBDodger Insider

David Price ready if needed again with another rotation vacancy

More bullpen games are ahead for the Dodgers, who had to tweak their starting pitching plans earlier this season when Dustin May was lost for the year and now must adjust again with Trevor Bauer on administrative leave. How the Dodgers piece together their fifth spot in the rotation with...