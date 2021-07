Tony Blair would have “obviously” done a much better job of leading the UK through the Covid pandemic than Boris Johnson, the prime minister’s former top adviser Dominic Cummings has said.The comment came as Mr Cummings delivered a scathing assessment of Mr Johnson’s ability and character in the latest of his Substack blogposts.Mr Cummings said it had been clear to him for some time that Johnson was “unfit to be PM” as he was a habitual liar with little interest in achieving anything in power and little understanding of government and was “totally untrusted by anybody in No 10”.He...