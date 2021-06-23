The best defences to play at major international tournaments

ESPN writers Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens delve into the thankless job of putting together our 2020 Euro Group Stage Best XI. It seemed logical to limit ourselves to players who had played a minimum of two games and to employ a 4-3-3 formation, because that's what many of the top sides played. Sure, it meant putting some square pegs into round holes, but we tried to avoid doing that. The old Best XI stand-by of packing the midfield with No. 10s and playing three centre-forwards up front isn't for us. And, yes, sentiment might have played a part in one or two of these -- we're only human -- though we tried to go by impact as the main criterion.