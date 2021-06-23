Cancel
Public Safety

Marc Bracke handed three-year suspension for sexual harassment

By Kirsten Frattini
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 12 days ago
The UCI announced Wednesday that its Disciplinary Commission has suspended Doltcini-Van Eyck manager and director Marc Bracke for three years following the highly-publicised sexual harassment case involving two female cyclists. Bracke’s sanction is effective immediately and he will not be eligible to return to the sport until June of 2024. In a statement sent to Cyclingnews via the team, Bracke stated that he will appeal the decision, claiming that his evidence had been 'minimized' and his right to defend himself had not been respected.

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

