Marc Bracke handed three-year suspension for sexual harassment

Good things come to those that wait in most cases but there are times that those that wait end up with nothing but regret. Mandy Bujold wanted to start a family. She was patient and planned it out so that it would not interfere with her competing in the Olympics. She followed the rules and took time off that would not affect her joining the Canadian team but when she found out that she was no longer going due to a rule change which took place during the pandemic she was devastated.