On This Day (23 June 1987) - David Bowie rocks Sunderland’s Roker Park

By Rich Speight
SB Nation
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSET LIST: Purple Haze (cover), Up the Hill Backwards, Glass Spider, Up the Hill Backwards (reprise), Day-in-Day-Out, Bang Bang (cover), Absolute Beginners, Loving the Alien, China Girl, Fashion, Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps), All the Madmen, Never Let Me Down, Big Brother, Chant of the Ever Circling Skeletal Family, ‘87 and Cry, Heroes, Time Will Crawl, Beat Your Drum, Sons of the Silent Age, Dancing with the Big Boys, Zeroes, Let’s Dance, Fame. Encore: Blue Jean, Modern Love.

