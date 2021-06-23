On This Day (23 June 1987) - David Bowie rocks Sunderland’s Roker Park
SET LIST: Purple Haze (cover), Up the Hill Backwards, Glass Spider, Up the Hill Backwards (reprise), Day-in-Day-Out, Bang Bang (cover), Absolute Beginners, Loving the Alien, China Girl, Fashion, Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps), All the Madmen, Never Let Me Down, Big Brother, Chant of the Ever Circling Skeletal Family, ‘87 and Cry, Heroes, Time Will Crawl, Beat Your Drum, Sons of the Silent Age, Dancing with the Big Boys, Zeroes, Let’s Dance, Fame. Encore: Blue Jean, Modern Love.rokerreport.sbnation.com