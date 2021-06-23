Mars selfie, Betelgeuse mystery and the impact of journal closure

Elon Musk says SpaceX can fly around space and “chomp up debris” with its upcoming Starship craft.Starship is central to many of SpaceX’s aims, and continues to be under development. It hopes to eventually use it to carry people to space, the Moon and further, and it has conducted a number of often spectacular tests.But it comes at the same time as SpaceX and other companies face criticism over their contribution to “space debris”, which can block out the view of the sky and poses a threat as it fills up the sky. Numerous experts have warned that the growing...