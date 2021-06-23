Mars selfie, Betelgeuse mystery and the impact of journal closure
The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Chinese rover Zhurong landed on the red planet on 15 May. Now, a flurry of images taken by the rover itself and from spacecraft in Mars’s orbit are capturing its activities. This shot — released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on 11 June — was taken by a detachable camera that Zhurong dropped ten metres away before returning to the lander.www.nature.com