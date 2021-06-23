Born and raised in Australia, Brent Draper never imagined that learning how to cook would eventually change the entire trajectory of his life. Now known for his skills in the kitchen, Brent was ready to take his career to new heights when he signed up to compete on MasterChef Australia. To many people’s surprise, however, Brent decided to cut his time on the show short. Although some were initially confused by his exit, he revealed that his departure from the show was done in an effort to protect his mental and physical health. He admitted that both of those things had started to slip during the competition, and he knew it was important to take better care of himself. Although the decision wasn’t an easy one, Brent seems to be doing better and his fans are excited to see what he does next. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Brent Draper.