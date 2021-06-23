Cancel
Is RIL a Buy Before its Thursday AGM? Brokers Say Yes

investing.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Reliance Industries Ltd (NS: RELI ) shares have moved up a little over 12% in the last month to close at Rs 2,225.75 on June 21. The company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for Thursday, and the stock is currently down 0.38% at Rs 2,217.25 at the time of this report.

in.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reliance Retail#Agm#Brokers#Reliance Group#Ril#Agm#Investing Com#Reliance Industries Ltd#Annual General Meeting#Rs 2 217 25#Clsa#Icici Securities#Gs#Future Group
