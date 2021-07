In real estate, location is everything. Apparently, so too in financial services. In April, pan-European stock exchange operator Euronext, which functions in major cities including Amsterdam and Dublin, completed its takeover of Milan’s Borsa Italiana stock exchange in a more than $5 billion deal. At the same time, it announced plans to shift its data center in the second quarter of 2022 from Britain’s eastern coast to the northern Italian city of Bergamo.