Visualizing Current Vaccination Data using R and Estimating the Time it will take to Vaccinate 5 States in India. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected countries all over the world and India has been no stranger to this. Starting from travel bans, to major shortages of protective equipment, hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, and even doctors, the people of the country have been through a lot of suffering. With the onset of the vaccination drive however, there seems to be a promise for a better future.