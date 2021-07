The singer-songwriter-director illuminated the stage with renditions of "Chance" and "Found My Friends" Bravery has always been part of Hayley Kiyoko’s story. The international pop star knew she identified as queer from a young age and struggled to come out to the people around her, fearful of what the reaction would be or if she could find happiness. “Nobody wants to be brave,” she lamented to a packed house at Billboard’s 2018 Women in Music ceremony. “We’re all terrified. I am the artist that I am out of necessity.”