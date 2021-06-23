Greek café finds new life after the pandemic

What is a restaurant? A year and a half ago, we all knew the answer. A restaurant was a building with places to sit and tables inside of it. You sit at a table and someone brings you food and wine in fancy glasses. Often, there’s a chef whose sensibility dictates that food and wine, and after a couple hours you leave the building filled up with the food, wine, and chef’s sensibility, and you’re happier than when you showed up—easy-peasy, that’s a restaurant. The word comes from the Latin restaurare, “to renew.” If you had been pressed to stick a picture of a restaurant into an encyclopedia, many Minnesotans would have picked the New Scenic Café—the tiny roadside building just north of Duluth on scenic Highway 61, overlooking Lake Superior, open for 20 years, run by the sensibility of local-minded and locally raised chef Scott Graden, with its signature tuna sashimi.