Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his climb to yet another mountaintop. Ronaldo has matched Iranian great Ali Daei's all-time men's international goal record of 109 with his penalty-kick double vs. France in the teams' Euro 2020 group finale on Wednesday. Ronaldo, who was forced out of the Euro 2016 final between the two sides after 25 minutes, scored his first on a penalty kick at the half-hour mark. It came after Hugo Lloris came off his line to punch away a free kick but caught Danilo square in the head instead, resulting in the spot kick for Ronaldo and career international goal No.