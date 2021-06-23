Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prineville, OR

1946: Storm wreaks havoc on timber supply

By Central Oregonian
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 12 days ago

1996: Prineville community remembers Storm King Mountain with ceremony and Hotshot Memorial Run

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8V3B_0acke8Cm00

95 years ago

June 24, 1926

Joe Wagoner, eight-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Earnest Wagoner, died at the home of his parents Tuesday evening at 8:00 o'clock from injuries sustained earlier in the day when the horse he was riding became frightened and ran away. Joe fell from the running steed which stepped on his head and concussion of the brain resulted. Joe was brought to town, but surgical skill could not save him. Mrs. Fred Koski saw the horse run away and picked up the lad after the accident. She summoned help and worked with him until physicians arrived.

75 years ago

June 20, 1946

Electric storms that swept over Central Oregon last Thursday afternoon knocked down about a million feet of timber in the Coyle creek area, near Ochoco ranger station, Ochoco Forest officials report. High wind blew down trees along the highway as far east as the ranger station, blocking the highway for a time and putting forest service telephone lines out of commission.

Ed Winn of Prineville and two companions narrowly escaped being hit by a falling tree while they were driving on the Marks creek road, it was reported by Vondis Miller, Ochoco forest staff official. The big tree crashed on the road about 50 feet ahead of the car in which the three men were riding, with Mr. Winn at the wheel. The car was damaged and had to be towed in.

50 years ago

June 17, 1971 It's Pow Wow time and the Rockhounds from all over the United States are about to descend on Prineville.

The Chamber of Commerce is receiving requests for tail-gating spaces and camping spaces from such faraway points as Alberta, Indiana, Florida, Missouri and Wisconsin. Requests are also coming from California, Nevada, Washington, Idaho and throughout Oregon.

The program of entertainment is set for July 1, 2 and 3, with the Summer Recreation Band concert under the direction of Gene Southwell, leading off on July 1st.

25 years ago

June 18, 1996

Tears of pride mixed with tears of sorrow, Saturday, as an estimated 400 to 600 people heard speaker after speaker talk about our debt to wildland firefighters.

The day began with the third annual Hot Shots Memorial run, saw the arrival of fire fighters from all around the state and closed with the raising the American flag over the Monument for the first time and the ceremonial undraping of the larger-than-life bronze statue.

Boulders with plaques recalling the 14 Prineville Hot Shots who lost their lives in the 1994 Storm King Mt. disaster line an interpretive walk through an aspen grove, leading to the 11-foot-tall monument.

Community Policy
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
587
Followers
3K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Idaho State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Timber, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Prineville, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Service#Camping#Aspen#Extreme Weather#Ochoco Forest#The Chamber Of Commerce#American#Prineville Hot Shots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Future 'will be even hotter': Oregon heat deaths near 100

A 3-day blast of summer became the region's deadliest single incident in decades. It's supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime event. Meteorologists aren't so sure. The grim tally from an unprecedented heat wave marched upwards as state authorities counted nearly 100 deaths attributed to the severe weather event. In an update...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Officials: Fireworks ban made a difference

Fewer fire calls were reported after cities and counties in the Portland area banned fireworks.Both Multnomah and Clackamas counties banned the use of fireworks before the 4th of July, citing the drought and an extremely high danger of fire as reasons. Even though some people did shoot off fireworks, officials agreed the ban made a positive impact. Cities including Portland, Tualatin, Forest Grove and Tigard also banned fireworks use. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, as well as fire departments in Clackamas and Portland. said they saw a lot less fire activity this year. In the last 48 hours, TVFR...
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Refreshing: Oregon ranch takes 2nd in U.S. water taste test

The Crooked River Ranch in Central Oregon earned a silver medal in the Great American Water Taste Test. Crooked River Ranch water rose above competitors from around the country to take second place in the Great American Water Taste Test. They share the second-place trophy with Honeyville City of Utah. The National Rural Water Association announced the decision virtually in February as the CRR water staff gathered around the monitor to watch. "We were pretty excited. That was pretty awesome," says Manager Frank Day. "It's not often tiny little Crooked River Ranch gets recognized on the national stage like...
Columbia County, ORPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County businesses react to lifting of mask mandate

The mask mandate was lifted June 30 in Oregon, but businesses remain cautious.While businesses throughout Columbia County are happy the state-imposed mask mandate for COVID-19 was lifted June 30, some are not convinced that the coronavirus will go the way of the dinosaurs. Now that masks have been lifted, Paul Vogel, executive director of the Columbia Economic Team, said, "My reaction is a little bit guarded. I think it's good news for businesses just in terms of some consistency and some certainty around what they can do, what they can't do." Vogel continued, "In terms of just getting...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Kafoury: Multnomah County will analyze heat wave deaths

UPDATE: Brown tells Face the Nation that heat was 'harbinger of things to come' that disproportionately harms minority communities. Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury on Sunday, July 4, promised "a much deeper analysis" of the historic heat wave as the county death toll rose to 64, more than half the number of the entire state. The analysis will include "how to plan for the future," the county said in a press release. Appearing on the CBS news show Face the Nation Sunday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the record-breaking heat was a "harbinger of things to come"...
Prineville, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Prineville Junction keeps Prineville from becoming a ghost town

The junction served as a railroad connection for Prineville Railway from Oregon Trunk Line to Prineville. Prineville Junction is a railroad spur junction located about two miles north of Redmond. The site at one time had a railroad station and water tower. It is along the original Oregon Trunk Railway Line (now BNSF). It is the junction used by the City of Prineville Railroad to connect from the main rail line to Prineville.
Madras, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

1971: Amos Simtustus installed as lifelong chief in Warm Springs

Madras Union High School Board awarded contract for establishing an athletic field 75 years ago. The first balloon ascension we ever saw was down in our old hometown in Missouri. It was quite an event and the whole population, white and black, turned out to see the exhibition. Old Uncle Mose Brown was the recognized oracle of the colored population in that country, so when the big bag sailed away a young darky, gazing in amazement at the unusual sight said to the old man, "Uncle Mose, what keeps that balloon up in the air that-a-way?" "Well" replied Uncle Mose, "it is caused by various causes. Sometimes it is caused by one cause and then again it is caused by another cause."
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon hits 70% vaccination goal

Gov. Kate Brown reopened the state a few days early on June 30 because the numbers were so close.The day has finally come — 70% of eligible Oregonians are now vaccinated. Oregon is the 18th state in the nation in the percentage of the total population that has been vaccinated. As of Thursday, July 1, 2,343,617 adult Oregonians had received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a shot of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. This meant Oregon was 2,206 doses short; however, some backlogged data came in and were added to the...
SportsPosted by
Portland Tribune

Home-state cowboy

Oregon bareback rider takes lead at St. Paul Rodeo; fourth performance of the long-standing, celebrated 4th of July Rodeo on tap. An Oregon man is at the top of the leaderboard after the fourth performance of the St. Paul Rodeo. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, rode the Flying 5 Rodeo's horse Cougar...
SportsPosted by
Portland Tribune

Champs in St. Paul

Detached tendon doesn't stop California cowboy from steer wrestling title; sellout crowds fill stands for 85th anniversary. Luke Branquinho may have detached his hamstring tendon from the bone, but that didn't stop him from winning the 2021 St. Paul Rodeo. The Los Alamos, Calif. cowboy, a five-time world champion, made...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon farmworker slain by heat while on the job honored

Advocates host several Saturday vigils honoring Sebastian Francisco Perez, who died while toiling in the excessive heat.PCUN, Oregon's farmworker union, held vigils on Saturday, July 3, in St. Paul, Portland and Hermiston, respectively, to honor Sebastian Francisco Perez. Francisco Perez, 38, was a farmworker and family man who died while working in excessive heat in St. Paul on June 26. During the vigils, PCUN and partner organizations discussed the policies and regulations that are needed to prevent future tragedies, as farmworkers face harsh conditions due to climate change. "Sebastian Francisco Perez's death was absolutely preventable," PCUN Executive Director...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Heat claimed victims throughout Multnomah County

Newly-released figures show the recent heat wave claimed victims in all corners of the county.People in every part of Multnomah County died from suspected or confirmed cases of heat exposure when temperatures topped 110 degrees in late June. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner has identified 95 people with suspected death from hyperthermia that occurred during the record-shattering heat wave that fell over the region beginning June 25. According to the county, 30 of the deaths have been formally ruled hyperthermia, or death by excessive heat, as of Saturday, July 3. According to the county, the first hyperthermia deaths...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Watch Oregon politics heat up in summer sun

Gun control initiative, Capitol reopening and redistricting on the state menu for a busy legislative off-season. Summer is normally a relatively quiet time in Oregon politics. But 2021 has been about as abnormal as a year can be. The Legislature adjourned June 26, a day before Salem recorded a record-shattering high temperature of 117 degrees.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Farmworker who was victim of the heat honored

Advocates host several Saturday vigils honoring Sebastian Francisco Perez, who died while toiling in the excessive heat.PCUN, Oregon's farmworker union, held vigils on Saturday, July 3, in St. Paul, Portland and Hermiston to honor Sebastian Francisco Perez, a farmworker and family man who died while working in excessive heat in St. Paul on June 26. Perez, 38, died on June 26, one of the hottest days of the heat wave, while working at Ernst Nursery and Farms in St. Paul. The workers had been moving irrigation lines when they noticed Perez wasn't there and found him. They called his...
Troutdale, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Troutdale Station food carts breaks ground

Location to offer 20 food carts in family-friendly atmosphere just outside of downtown. A new business, which broke ground last week near the entrance to the Columbia River Gorge, will soon bring a collection of international flavors into the heart of Troutdale. Troutdale Station, owned and operated by the same...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

'We will face this again': Oregon reports 79 heat deaths

Death toll continues to increase with 59 in Multnomah County, seven in Washington County and eight in Clackamas. At least 79 people perished during a historic heatwave that shattered thermometers and strained hospital systems across Oregon, according to state authorities. A majority of the deaths — 54 — occurred in...
Canby, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

'They're gone': Heatwave devastates Canby u-pick farm's berry crop

South Barlow Berries never anticipated heat like this, with temperatures soaring above 100 degrees. Tisa Martishev said in late June, the walls of vines at her family's berry farm are usually bursting with color, but the heat dome that sent temperatures soaring above 100 degrees in Canby for three days in a row the last week of June left the fruit shriveled on the vine.
Saint Paul, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

St. Paul Rodeo action continues

Rookie saddle bronc rider moves into the lead at the 85th St. Paul Rodeo going into Saturday's action. A rookie saddle bronc rider has taken the lead at the 85th St. Paul Rodeo. Kade Bruno, Challis, Idaho, scored 84.5 points on the Corey and Lange Rodeo horse Precious to top...
Marion County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Webinar to focus on wildfire prevention

OSU Extension Service is teaming up with a variety of partners to offer a webinar dedicated to fire safety in Marion County. OSU Extension Forestry & Natural Resources is teaming up with several other entities to conduct a free wildfire prevention webinar specific to Marion County. Also included in the...