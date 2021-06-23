1946: Storm wreaks havoc on timber supply

1996: Prineville community remembers Storm King Mountain with ceremony and Hotshot Memorial Run

95 years ago

June 24, 1926

Joe Wagoner, eight-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Earnest Wagoner, died at the home of his parents Tuesday evening at 8:00 o'clock from injuries sustained earlier in the day when the horse he was riding became frightened and ran away. Joe fell from the running steed which stepped on his head and concussion of the brain resulted. Joe was brought to town, but surgical skill could not save him. Mrs. Fred Koski saw the horse run away and picked up the lad after the accident. She summoned help and worked with him until physicians arrived.

75 years ago

June 20, 1946

Electric storms that swept over Central Oregon last Thursday afternoon knocked down about a million feet of timber in the Coyle creek area, near Ochoco ranger station, Ochoco Forest officials report. High wind blew down trees along the highway as far east as the ranger station, blocking the highway for a time and putting forest service telephone lines out of commission.

Ed Winn of Prineville and two companions narrowly escaped being hit by a falling tree while they were driving on the Marks creek road, it was reported by Vondis Miller, Ochoco forest staff official. The big tree crashed on the road about 50 feet ahead of the car in which the three men were riding, with Mr. Winn at the wheel. The car was damaged and had to be towed in.

50 years ago

June 17, 1971 It's Pow Wow time and the Rockhounds from all over the United States are about to descend on Prineville.

The Chamber of Commerce is receiving requests for tail-gating spaces and camping spaces from such faraway points as Alberta, Indiana, Florida, Missouri and Wisconsin. Requests are also coming from California, Nevada, Washington, Idaho and throughout Oregon.

The program of entertainment is set for July 1, 2 and 3, with the Summer Recreation Band concert under the direction of Gene Southwell, leading off on July 1st.

25 years ago

June 18, 1996

Tears of pride mixed with tears of sorrow, Saturday, as an estimated 400 to 600 people heard speaker after speaker talk about our debt to wildland firefighters.

The day began with the third annual Hot Shots Memorial run, saw the arrival of fire fighters from all around the state and closed with the raising the American flag over the Monument for the first time and the ceremonial undraping of the larger-than-life bronze statue.

Boulders with plaques recalling the 14 Prineville Hot Shots who lost their lives in the 1994 Storm King Mt. disaster line an interpretive walk through an aspen grove, leading to the 11-foot-tall monument.