Request a copy of “Tales of Two Americas,” the next WSU Common Reading
Is the topic of inequality one that your course or program addresses in some way? Would you like students in your course or program to be part of a larger campus conversations about inequalities and the various ways that WSU research and activity is addressing these topics? If so, you are invited to request an exam copy of Tales of Two Americas: Stories of Inequality in a Divided Nation, the 2021-22 WSU Common Reading text.news.wsu.edu