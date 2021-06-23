Having a bad day trading? Zerodha's 'Kill Switch' feature is here to help

TORONTO, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IBC group has significant Bitcoin and Ethereum mining operations across China and has over 1500 people employed in more than 40 cities. The group, which has invested in over 4000 different Blockchain projects - including playing an instrumental role in the launch of Ethereum 2.0, with around 100,000 Ether staked - has responded to the recent crackdown on cryptocurrency mining in China, with the decision to close down all its Bitcoin and Ethereum mining facilities in the nation. The group plans to move its staff to UAE, Canada, USA, Kazakhstan, Iceland, and various South American countries.