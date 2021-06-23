Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Having a bad day trading? Zerodha's 'Kill Switch' feature is here to help

By Sangeeta Ojha, Mint, New Delhi
northwestgeorgianews.com
 12 days ago

Jun. 23—What do good traders do when making huge losses? Stock markets remain very volatile due to global cues, and aggressive trading when in drawdown rarely works out well for traders. Stockbroker Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath says that when making losses, these traders either reduce their trading size significantly or take a break from trading. According to him, this is maybe the only mantra to survive trading the markets in the long run.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Trading#Here To Help#Bad Day#The Kill Switch#Zerodhaonline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Trying to Time the Stock Market Is a Bad Idea -- Here's Why

Day traders, beware. There's an ever-growing mountain of evidence that even the most sophisticated professionals can't consistently outperform the market -- most of them don't even beat index fund benchmarks in any given single year. If you plan to figure out which days stocks will rise and fall, it might be time to consider a new strategy.
MarketsNBC Philadelphia

Day Trading Grew in Popularity During the Pandemic—Here's Why People Do It

Though many day traders began due to boredom amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a new survey from digital investment advisor Betterment found several different reasons investors are continuing to day trade. When asked what their motivation for day trading is, 58% of respondents who day trade said they want to "make...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Phoenix Global Achieves Market Cap of $24.23 Million (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Phoenix Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenix Global has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $24.23 million and $221,683.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

IBC Group To End Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining In China, And Move Staff To UAE, Canada, USA, Kazakhstan, Iceland, And Various South American Countries

TORONTO, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IBC group has significant Bitcoin and Ethereum mining operations across China and has over 1500 people employed in more than 40 cities. The group, which has invested in over 4000 different Blockchain projects - including playing an instrumental role in the launch of Ethereum 2.0, with around 100,000 Ether staked - has responded to the recent crackdown on cryptocurrency mining in China, with the decision to close down all its Bitcoin and Ethereum mining facilities in the nation. The group plans to move its staff to UAE, Canada, USA, Kazakhstan, Iceland, and various South American countries.
Softwaremediapost.com

Microsoft's Windows Adds Tipping Feature To Help Monetize Content

Microsoft this year will release the next version of its Windows operating system, which will include features that offer publishers more ways to monetize their content. Windows 11 will be available as a free download for existing Windows users during the holiday season. The company demonstrated the features in a...
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Windows 11's new productivity features are supercharged to help you work

Microsoft is bringing new productivity features to Windows 11. New features include a new snapping menu and groups. There's also the ability to share directly to Teams, and mute your mic from the Taskbar. Microsoft has detailed a number of new productivity features that are shipping as part of Windows...
SoftwareZDNet

Docker: Here's how we made the switch to remote-first working

Docker, the firm behind its eponymous container technology, has explained how it moved from an office-centric approach to a 'remote-first' approach over the past few years, including closing 1,600 private Slack channels and urging employees to use public Slack channels to improve remote-working collaboration between engineers. Mowing down Slack channels...