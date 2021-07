Last week, Battlegrounds Mobile India, popularly known as BGMI was released as early access amidst unreal hype. It met with a response unheard of in the Indian mobile gaming community. Fruit of the patience of Indian fans ever since PUBG Mobile was banned in the country last year, fans have immediately immersed themselves into the game as soon as the early access was made public. Along with its release, we also came to know of a possible Super Season in BGMI, which will essentially be like a regular season but at a scale like never before. In this article, we’ll be going through all the leaks we know in Battlegrounds Mobile India Super Season 1.