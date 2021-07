Jun. 21—The government on Monday proposed several reforms to the e-commerce rules to curb what it calls "unfair trade practices" by the companies. Under the proposed regulations, the government banned "flash sales" on any e-commerce platform. "The clause essentially applies to "flash sales", which may be organised using fraudulent means by manipulating software to enable advantage to a specific seller or a group of sellers," it said in the draft proposal, according to a statement issued by the food and consumer affairs ministry.