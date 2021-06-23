Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How Sega conquered the video games industry with Sonic the Hedgehog – and then threw it all away

By Ed Power
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XyF0B_0ackdlNx00

A cry of blue murder went up in April 2019 when Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for its much-anticipated, long-delayed Sonic the Hedgehog movie. The Sega video game icon had been reimagined as a Cronenberg-esque nightmare. Its fur was both too real and creepily incorporeal. And then there were those dead eyes gazing from a face half Saturday morning cartoon, half Edvard Munch watercolour. The entire internet essentially ran away screaming.

Scary Sonic was put out of his misery with a drastic redesign that gave the character a cuddly gloss ahead of its release this weekend. The makeover added an estimated $5m (£3.8m) to the already hefty $90m (£69m) budget (much of it presumably accounted for by flesh-and-blood stars Jim Carrey and James Marsden). Yet something about that original fumble felt weirdly apt. To turn a beloved figurehead of early nineties couch-bound entertainment into a cobalt creep-show from our darkest dreams isn’t just a misstep. It is a catastrophic error. Exactly the sort that Sega committed over and over through its ultimately sorry history in console gaming.

Sonic the Hedgehog ruled the primordial video gaming scene of three decades ago like a tiny, button-nosed dinosaur. He was cooler and much, much faster than Nintendo’s platform-hopping Italian plumber Mario. That mattered a great deal when he was unleashed upon gamers 30 years ago today (23 June). Long before Sony and Xbox carved up console gaming, Sega and Nintendo were sworn enemies, twin colossi obsessed with outdoing each other.

Sonic and Mario were soon at the frontline of this conflict. Though sharing a superficial cuteness, they represented radically different philosophies. Sonic was the bad boy with lightening feet and an air of mischief. Mario was slower, wackier – clearly for kids and adults who also wished they could go back to being kids.

All these decades later, Nintendo continues to sell millions of consoles and to pump out Mario sequels. Sega’s empire is, by contrast, dust in the wind. Today it is largely focused on games for third-party systems. You can, for instance, enjoy Sonic the Hedgehog on Nintendo Switch. It’s like Voldemort and Harry Potter teaming up for Quidditch.

Before Sonic, Sega had played second fiddle to Nintendo. The origins of the two companies were also very different. While its mortal foe had been founded in Kyoto in 1889 as a manufacturer of playing cards, Sega’s roots were far more contemporary. The company was established in Tokyo in 1960 by expat American businessmen. One of the founders, Martin Bromley, had actually witnessed the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour. Now here he was, sitting in his high-rise office in Tokyo’s Shinagawa ward, thinking of ways to satiate Japan’s bottomless craving for electronic distractions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y759P_0ackdlNx00

Success initially came through the importation of gaming machines, pinball tables and jukeboxes. In the late sixties, it moved into coin-operated video games. Sega entered the home console market in 1982 with the SG-1000 system. But it failed to challenge Nintendo’s dominance in Japan. In this scenario, Nintendo was Super Mario, Sega one of the hapless Goombas who earn the plumber points when he bounces on their heads.

All that changed with the Sega Mega Drive, which came out in Japan in 1988 and Europe in 1990 (and was re-christened the Sega Genesis in North America). Sega had designed the console to be faster than its major rival, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (released outside Japan in 1991 and 1992). And it brought the fight straight to Nintendo by debuting a cute mascot to rival Mario.

Mr Needlemouse, the original design that preceded Sonic, was created in Tokyo by the in-house team of programmer Yuji Naka, artist Naoto Ohshima and designer Hirokazu Yasuhara. His blue colour was inspired by Sega’s cobalt-blue logo; the over-sized boots were apparently based on those worn by Michael Jackson in a video. Somewhat improbably, his zippy personality was a tribute to the “can do” attitude of US President Bill Clinton.

It was in America that Sega had its highest hopes for its new creation. Which is why Ohshima went to Central Park in 1990 with the design for Mr Needlemouse and several other possible mascots (including future Sega favourite, Mighty the Armadillo).

Trying not to be run over by joggers or cyclists, he canvassed passersby for their opinions. The consensus was that Mr Needlemouse was the most popular by a clear margin. Back in Tokyo, it was decided to make him the star of the new game. They also changed his name to Sonic.

Sonic the Hedgehog was a huge hit from its release. In America, Sega broke with convention by running ads that explicitly contrasted Nintendo’s plodding Mario with its super-fast blue spiky mammal. Sales soared. Sonic shifted over 40 million units; the Mega Drive romped to a 65 per cent market share. The console wars had a new champion.

The problem was that the bulk of Sega’s success was outside Japan. On home turf it continued to lag far behind Nintendo. This led to tensions between the North American and European divisions and the more cautious head office in Tokyo.

The lack of joined-up thinking would soon reap disastrous results. A series of clumsy bolt-on upgrades for the Mega Drive failed to find an audience. They also confused buyers who were told an all new console, the Sega Saturn was in development. Should they pay to upgrade their Mega Drive with one of these new Sega CDs add-ons – or wait for the Saturn?

Sega did get one thing right in recognising video games were no longer child’s play. Sonic was far more irreverent than the wholesome Mario. And the advertising campaign for the Saturn continued to play to an imagined edgier fanbase. In one North American commercial, an actor dressed as a sphincter muscle is squeezed between latex walls as its owner gets stuck into the new console. This was buttocks-clenching entertainment. David Bowie and Michael Jackson were rumoured fans, too.

Still, sometimes Sega went too far. The infamous 1992 Sega CD game Night Trap tasked the player with protecting teenage girls from masked invaders. One notorious scene sees a woman menaced with an enormous phallic hose that sucks blood from her neck before she is bundled off by three men and killed in a bathroom. There was an outcry in the House of Commons and the US Senate, which responded by introducing the first rating system for games, the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB).

With all the publicity, Night Trap was obviously a massive hit, even after Toys “R” Us removed it from its shelves. A bigger issue for Sega was that it suddenly no longer had to contend just with Nintendo. In early 1995, Sony set jaws dropping across the video game community when it used an animated T-Rex to demonstrate the remarkable processing power of its forthcoming Playstation console.

Sony’s sights, moreover, were clearly set on Sega, rather than Nintendo. The rivalry broke out in earnest at the 1995 E3 games convention in Los Angeles. Sega had hoped to steal a march by announcing it would be rolling out the Saturn in North America ahead of schedule and at a keen $399 (£306) price point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ik0Re_0ackdlNx00

Enter Sony American head of development Steve Race, who walked to the mic and said just one thing: “$299”. The room dissolved into applause and calumny. Sega North American chief executive Tom Kalinske turned to a colleague and said “Oh s***”.

Like Sega, Sony recognised that the future of video games lay in the adult market (Nintendo would continue to plod along catering to families). The problem was that it did it so much better. Sega’s games were edgy in a juvenile way. They appealed to 15-year-olds. Sony went for 25-year-olds, putting Playstations in clubs and hiring hip dance acts such as Leftfield and The Chemical Brothers to soundtrack its games.

As Tom Kalinkse instantly understood at E3, the Saturn was toast. The Playstation was cheaper, trendier and graphically superior. All of Sega’s hopes ultimately rested on its next console the Dreamcast, launched in 1999.

Everyone agreed it was a fantastic piece of kit. It was far easier to programme than the wonkily designed Mega Drive and Saturn. And its titles were great. But they were often hideously expensive to develop. The groundbreaking Shenmue cost $50m (£38m) alone. More importantly, Playstation had thoroughly stolen its thunder.

Sonic was going on for 10 years old and now Sega was running out of money. Many of its top games designer, including Oshima and Yasuhara, had moved on. Sega America’s new president Peter Moore announced that, in order to stay viable, Sega would have to sell five million Dreamcasts in the US by end of 2000. It fell short by two million. Once the dominant player, it now held just 15 per cent of the US video game market, far behind Sony (50 per cent) and Nintendo (35 per cent). In January 2001, it announced it was getting out of the console business.

“Sega didn’t have the money to compete with Sony or Nintendo, both of whom had really deep pockets,” says Ken Horowitz, editor of Sega-16 website. “Those companies could endure losses on hardware for longer periods of time, and they had much more cash for marketing than Sega did.

“The company was losing money, the PlayStation 2 was beating the Dreamcast in sales pretty badly and there was more competition looming on the horizon with the Nintendo GameCube and Microsoft Xbox,” adds Chris Powell, editor of Mega Visions magazine.

“You have to keep in mind that at that time, Sega didn’t have separate branches of business like Sony and Microsoft did, so they had very limited revenue sources, comparatively speaking, which would have made it increasingly difficult for Sega to remain competitive with the Dreamcast.

“Sega has continued to diversify by branching out in the casino and resort industry, expanded its licensing programs and even has its first feature movie, Sonic the Hedgehog ,” he says. “Had Sega stuck with the Dreamcast and remained in the hardware business, I can’t imagine they’d still be in business today and certainly not as healthy as they currently are.”

There is a happy ending of sorts. Sega has had huge success with titles such as Football Manager and Total War . And now with Sonic , it is getting into movies. That is a market Nintendo has steered clear of following 1993’s disastrous and humiliating Super Mario Brothers film . In 2020, Carrey’s Sonic film burned up the box office with takings of $319.7m (£228.7m), more than triple its budget. It seems the final bragging rights have gone to the hedgehog.

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

166K+
Followers
87K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edvard Munch
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Yuji Naka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic Games#Sonic The Hedgehog#Sonic R#Paramount Pictures#Italian#Xbox#American#Japanese#Success#Meg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Super Mario
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Nintendo
Related
ComicsPolygon

Sonic the Hedgehog is a Vtuber now

Sonic the Hedgehog is celebrating his 30th birthday in the most delightful of ways — by getting into Vtubing. On Thursday, Sonic’s official Japanese Twitter account posted a video of a Vtuber model that brings a 3D version of the classic character to life. In the video, we see Sonic talking and smiling, as he says, “Hey guys!” at the start of the video. The gimmick is part of an ongoing celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Minecraft reveals Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration, out now

In celebration of Sonic’s 30th anniversary, Mojang Studios has revealed a new collaboration for Minecraft. It’s live now on Switch. What a relief! I never have to make up an excuse for not voluntarily jogging, because now I have an infinite 3D runner at my fingertips. I can get all the need for speed my system craves in the different acts and procedurally generated locations instead. Boring forest trail? Tired beach route? Pass! I’ll stick to the Green Hills Zone and Chemical Plant Zone, thank you very much.
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Mojang and Sega partner to bring Sonic the Hedgehog to Minecraft

Mojang Studios and Sega have partnered together to add Sonic the Hedgehog to Minecraft as part of the character's 30th anniversary celebrations. After being teased during Sonic Central last month, the collaboration was finally confirmed that will see Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Shadow and Doctor Eggman be transported into the world of Minecraft. Numerous levels will also be available to access (according to the trailer), such as Green Hill Zone and Chemical Plant.
Video GamesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Sonic The Hedgehog 2's Cast And Crew Celebrated The Sega Character's 30th Birthday In An Explosive Way

2021 isn’t a notable year for Sonic the Hedgehog just because his second movie is filming. The popular video game character also turns 30 today, as he debuted back in 1991’s Sonic the Hedgehog for the Sega Genesis. From that grew one of the most well-known video game franchises of all time, and the cast and crew of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 decided to celebrate the super speedy mammal hitting the big 3-0 in an explosive way… literally.
Video GamesIGN

Sonic the Hedgehog is Now A Lot Blockier Thanks to New Minecraft DLC

A New Sonic the Hedgehog game is playable in Minecraft as part of the franchise's ongoing 30th anniversary celebration. The Minecraft Sonic DLC pack will allow players to unlock environments from the Sonic universe while navigating obstacles and bosses to collect rings. The Sonic social media account revealed the Minecraft...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

SEGA planning Sonic Colors: Ultimate 30th Anniversary Package for Japan

SEGA looks to be going all out for the release of Sonic Colors: Ultimate in Japan. The company will be offering a 30th Anniversary Package, which will include a number of different goodies. The Sonic Colors: Ultimate 30th Anniversary Package contains the “Life in Sonic’s World Vol.1” art book, “Life...
Musicnichegamer.com

Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony; Green Hill Zone with Lyrics to be Released

Sega have released the Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony; celebrating the series’ milestone and music. The over hour and 45 minute performance opens with a full orchestra playing music from Sonic the Hedgehog all the way to the upcoming Sonic Colors: Ultimate. During the intermission, Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 composer Masato Nakamura made a special announcement.
Video Gamescodelist.biz

Sonic turns 30, today is the birthday of the SEGA mascot

It was June 23, 1991, when SEGA released Sonic The Hedgehog, the first game of the blue hedgehog, the beginning of a dazzling career that in a few years would see the character protagonist of numerous successful titles. Sonic The Hedgehog (later also released on Master System and Game Gear)...
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Sonic boom: Sega designer tells the origin story of a gaming legend

In nature, the top speed of a hedgehog is 4mph. In video games, Sonic the Hedgehog’s velocity is estimated at anywhere between 767 and 3,840mph. The fact that such debates exist and continue to surround Sega’s pixelated whirling dervish confirms the creation of one of popular culture’s most distinctive icons. His is a tale of comic book invention, corporate scheming and the starting point in a revolution that would cement the biggest entertainment medium on Earth. This is the origin story of a gaming legend.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Sonic the Hedgehog Speeds into Minecraft with Themed DLC Pack

Today, Sega has announced that Sonic the Hedgehog and some of his friends from the franchise have joined Minecraft in their own themed DLC pack as part of the former’s 30th anniversary. There’s an impressive degree of content from the Sonic franchise, such as the iconic rings and zones ripped...