Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UK must be prepared for ‘significant flu epidemic’ this winter, says government adviser

By Ashley Cowburn
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1St0Yo_0ackdijm00

The UK needs to be prepared for a potentially “significant flu epidemic” this winter but can “counter” the issue with seasonal flu shots, a government scientific adviser has said.

Professor Neil Ferguson , who last week said the country was at the beginning of a third wave of Covid , suggested seasonal influenza would “likely be a significant issue” towards the close of 2021.

His comments echo those of England ’s chief medical officer, professor Chris Whitty , who warned last week about the possibility of returning to a conventional flu surge or a “very significant Covid surge” in the winter.

And speaking earlier this week, Boris Johnson also suggested there could be a “rough winter” with pressures on the NHS for “all sorts of reasons”, including flu cases.

Pressed on the comments from professor Whitty and whether conventional flu likely to a bigger problem due to low levels in 2020, professor Ferguson said: “I think seasonal influenza is likely to be a significant issue coming into the autumn and winter because all the measures we adopted against Covid around the world drove flu to very low levels.”

“We can counter that with seasonal flu shots which will be rolled out in the autumn, but I think we do need to be prepared for a potentially quite a significant flu epidemic probably late this year, early next year.”

However, professor Ferguson, a member of the government’s SPI-M modelling group, struck a more upbeat tone on the current Covid situation, saying the overall picture was “encouraging”.

“We are seeing as we expected rises in case numbers across the country, but they have slowed slightly compared with a couple of weeks ago.

“We’ve seen rises in hospitalisations and indeed in deaths, but again they are at a much lower level compared with cases than they were previously, demonstrating the high effectiveness of vaccines in protecting people, particularly against severe illness”.

But he declined to be drawn on whether the government should lift remaining Covid restrictions on 5 July — the date set by the prime minister to review the situation — or 19 July when Mr Johnson said he hopes to ease all measures in England.

“I don’t think I have a personal view on which is preferable,” professor Ferguson told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“I’m busy analysing the data going through. One of the purposes of the delay was to allow scientists such as myself to analyse the data and provide a more conclusive picture to government to make that decision. That data is proving encouraging but I would want to speculate on which data is more appropriate.”

While government ministers have played down the prospect of easing restrictions in England on 5 July, the prime minister and his cabinet ministers have insisted it is “looking good” for the 19 July — something Mr Johnson has referred to as the “terminus point”.

According to The Times , ministers have been encouraged by low numbers of deaths from Covid-19 and are optimistic remaining restrictions, including social distancing and face coverings, can be lifted next month.

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

166K+
Followers
87K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Whitty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Flu#Flu Shots#England#Seasonal Influenza#Uk#Nhs#Spi M#Bbc Radio 4#Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Flu
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthkentlive.news

Outbreaks of monkeypox and drug-resistant TB in UK

There are ongoing outbreaks of the monkeypox virus and a drug resistant form of Tuberculosis (TB) in the UK, Matt Hancock has said this morning. The Monkeypox outbreak is in Wales, while the TB outbreak is in England. The UK Health Secretary made the announcement while he was being questioned...
Pharmaceuticalspharmaceutical-journal.com

Polyvalent COVID-19 vaccines expected in five years, says chief medical officer

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society has made this article free to access in order to help healthcare professionals stay informed about an issue of national importance. To learn more about coronavirus, please visit: https://www.rpharms.com/coronavirus. Polyvalent COVID-19 vaccines that protect against “new variants as they come in” could be available in five...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Experts Release Grim Prediction for the COVID Vaccination Campaign in the US

The US is currently facing a massive decline in the number of infections and deaths caused by the COVID-19 disease, but it may be too early for Americans to open the champagne. The vaccination campaign in the world’s hardest-hit country by the pandemic is unfolding pretty fast, as 311 million vaccine doses were given so far, according to Bloomberg.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

U.S. health officials warn delta Covid variant could cause fall surge in cases

As states across the country continue to lift remaining Covid-19 restrictions, health officials are warning that the delta variant, first detected in India, could cause a surge of Covid-19 cases in the fall. NBC News medical contributor, Dr. Natalie Azar, explains whether vaccines work against the variant and how long-term effects of the virus could impact a return to normalcy.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid news: UK records 24,885 new cases as PM considers scrapping isolation rules for fully-vaccinated

Public Health England reported 24,885 new Covid cases on Saturday, a decrease of more than 2,000 infections from Friday’s case count.Saturday’s death toll was also down – recording nine fewer deaths than Friday – with 18 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.The new figures were published as the government is considering plans to drop isolation rules for double-jabbed people who have been in contact with a Covid case, Downing Street has confirmed, amid a warning that up to a million people a day will be forced into quarantine unless rules are relaxed.Ministers are expected to...
TravelPosted by
Reuters

UK must expect travel hassle and delays, PM Johnson says

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that travellers would face hassle and delays this year if they sought to go abroad because the priority would be keeping the country safe from the coronavirus. "I want to stress that this is going to be,...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

UK’s plan to tackle climate crisis is ‘woeful’, government advisers warn

The UK has made “woeful” progress on tackling the climate crisis, the government’s own advisers have warned.Ministers have made too little progress on tackling greenhouse gas emissions in key areas such as farming and have been “much too slow” to reverse damage to the country’s poorly protected peatlands, advisers said.The government has also ignored repeated warnings to prepare for the “inevitable” impacts of the climate crisis, which include hotter and drier summers and worse floods and wildfires, according to a set of two annual progress reports from the UK’s climate advisers. The country’s total emissions fell to nearly half...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Our Covid response has made us vulnerable to another winter epidemic – flu

This winter we may still be worrying about Covid, but we’ll also be vulnerable to another disease: flu. While some of the measures we have taken in the pandemic – mask-wearing, social distancing and meeting outside – have successfully prevented the spread of Covid, they have also inadvertently affected our immunity to other viruses.
Public HealthNew York Post

Main COVID-19 symptoms now headaches and sore throats, UK expert warns

The main symptoms of COVID-19 appear to have changed — with headaches and sore throats now more common than fevers and coughs, according to a warning by UK experts. “COVID is acting differently now, it’s more like a cold,” Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology who has been tracking symptoms throughout the pandemic, told the Telegraph.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This "Concerning" Warning

The coronavirus pandemic isn't over; in fact, one virus expert expects there could be another spike this fall. "It's concerning," said Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb yesterday on Face the Nation, when discussing the rise of the more transmissible Delta variant. You may feel safely vaccinated, but more than ⅓ of Americans are not vaccinated, and thus sitting ducks for this new variant. The UK is considering postponing its opening over it; it's already devastated much of India. Read on to hear Gottlieb's warning and also four other life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthThe Guardian

People in UK with both Covid jabs may not have to quarantine, says scientist

The UK is moving towards a situation where people who have been double-vaccinated could be exempt from quarantine, Public Health England’s chief Covid-19 adviser has said. Dr Susan Hopkins, one of the key government advisers on the response to the pandemic, said a decision would be made after the results of a study that uses daily lateral flow tests as an alternative to isolation for 10 days after coming into contact with a positive case.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK doctors want some COVID-19 measures retained after July 19

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - England should retain some coronavirus measures beyond July 19, when most remaining restrictions are due to be lifted, to help limit the spread of the disease, a doctors' union warned on Saturday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed last Monday that most restrictions in England will...
HealthAdWeek

Ad Industry Say UK Government HFSS Ban Is Set to Fail

In its commitment to lower the level of childhood obesity across the U.K., the Government confirmed that it plans on regulating adverts of high fat, salt and sugar foods across TV and online. This will impact spending from some of the biggest brands in the country.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Is the UK in for a bumper flu season this winter?

The UK is banking on coronavirus vaccines to bring the Covid epidemic under control, but scientists warn that in the autumn and winter another virus, influenza, may bounce back and hit us hard. Why might the next flu season be tough?. Flu seasons are bad when virulent strains of the...
WorldHuffingtonPost

Dangerous Delta COVID-19 Variant Infecting Vaccinated Adults In Israel

In an alarming new development, the particularly virulent delta variant of COVID-19 has infected some fully vaccinated adults in Israel, officials there have reported. Though the daily total of new cases in the country on Thursday was a relatively low 200, about half of adults infected amid an outbreak of the delta variant had been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.