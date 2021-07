Hammer thrower Gwen Berry has come under fire after she turned her back to the American flag while the National Anthem was playing at the Olympic trials in Oregon. Over the weekend, "The Star-Spangled Banner" started to play while she and her white competitors, DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen, were on the podium. While Price and Anderson turned towards the flag and placed their right hand over their hearts, Berry — who placed third and earned herself a spot on the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics — turned to face the stands.