Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

ECB could lift bank dividend cap, De Guindos says

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

MADRID, June 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could lift a restriction on bank dividend payments soon thanks to solid economic recovery in the euro zone, ECB’s Vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.

“If the pace of activity we are forecasting continues, clearly this recommendation will sooner or later disappear,” De Guindos told a financial event held in Spain.

The ECB expects to made a decision on whether to lift restrictions on bank dividends and share buy-backs on July 23.

The ECB has asked banks to limit dividends and buy-backs until the end of September but has already indicated that the restrictions would be lifted unless the economic outlook deteriorates. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; editing by Inti Landauro)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Dividend Payments#Ecb#The European Central Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Businesswibqam.com

Euro zone business activity soared in June as lockdowns lifted

LONDON (Reuters) – Euro zone businesses expanded activity at the fastest rate in 15 years in June as the easing of more coronavirus restrictions brought life back to the bloc’s dominant service industry, a survey showed on Monday. But that surge in growth has come at a cost as inflationary...
BusinessFXStreet.com

ECB’s Schnabel: Temporary inflation overshoot is necessary

It is “necessary and proportionate” that inflation overshoots the institution’s goal for a while as the economy recovers, the European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Isabel Schnabel said on Monday. Key quotes. “Sees growing evidence inflation expectations are finally starting to align with the ECB’s target of just under...
Economyfroggyweb.com

Euro zone investor morale rises on upbeat services sector: Sentix

BERLIN (Reuters) – Investor morale in the euro zone rose for the fifth month in a row in July, its highest level since February 2018, lifted by reopening restaurants and retailers as well as tourism as coronavirus cases fall, a survey showed on Monday. Sentix’s index for the euro zone...
BusinessFXStreet.com

ECB’s Knot: Inflation is not dead in Europe

The rising trend in Eurozone’s inflation may not be temporary, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Dutch central bank President Klaas Knot said in an interview published in NRC Handelsblad on Sunday. "We should not over-estimate our ability to determine what is temporary inflation and what is...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone yields edge up but investors cautious over Delta variant

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields nudged higher on Monday but analysts expect the recent downward trajectory to resume after last week’s U.S. payrolls data failed to tempt investors away from the safety of fixed income. The German 10-year Bund yield dropped 8 basis points last...
Economykfgo.com

ECB open to giving banks more time to rebuild capital buffers

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank is open to giving banks in the euro zone more time to rebuild capital buffers if the current crisis leads to a material deterioration of asset quality, ECB bank supervisor Andrea Enria said on Monday. “We plan to stick to the flexibility that...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Virus worries keep European shares below record highs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Tech stocks track Chinese peers lower on crackdown fears. * Morrisons hits near eight-year high in takeover battle (Adds comments; updates prices) July 5 (Reuters) - European shares...
DailyFx

Long EUR/HUF, USD/HUF: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

Long EUR/HUF, USD/HUF, Rising Interest Rates in Hungary Priced In. Back at the end of June, the National Bank of Hungary became the first of the European Union’s central banks to start increasing interest rates to ward off the possibility of inflation taking off as Hungary’s economy recovers from the global downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Russia's economic recovery faces COVID-19, inflation headwinds

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s economy has been recovering robustly in the past few months, a boon for authorities ahead of elections, but an abrupt surge in COVID-19 cases and the need to raise interst rates to combat inflation are challenging further growth. After shrinking 3% in 2020, its sharpest contraction...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bank of Israel holds benchmark interest rate at 0.1%

JERUSALEM, July 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% for a 10th straight policy meeting on Monday after inflation moved back into its target range, sparking a debate whether the price pressures would be sustained. All 16 economists polled by Reuters had said...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Poland's Glapinski says inflation data not worrying -FT

July 4 (Reuters) - Poland's inflation data was not currently worrying, central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said, adding that it was partly driven by factors such as base effects and fuel prices, the Financial Times said here on Sunday. Glapinski expected the economy to grow more than 5% next year,...
CurrenciesDailyFx

EUR Q3 Fundamental Forecast: ECB Review May Lead to Euro Weakness

As predicted at the end of March in the second quarter forecast, EUR/USD rallied strongly in Q2, rising from a low of 1.1704 on March 31 to a high of 1.2266 on May 25 before dropping back. Now, after the end of Q2, it looks as though it has further to fall ahead of the results of a European Central Bank strategy review that will likely be unveiled in September but could emerge earlier.
Economypoundsterlinglive.com

Australian Dollar Risk Could Lift GBP/AUD Further Westpac Says

- Aussie virus troubles, RBA uncertainty supports GBP/AUD. - May see AUD/USD slip to 0.74 ahead of July RBA decision. - RBA QE policy, rate stance key to outlook through summer. GBP/AUD reference rates at publication:. Spot: 1.8383. Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.7740-1.7868. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8220-1.8254.
EconomyWNCY

ECB’s Lagarde says euro zone recovery still fragile

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The euro zone economy is beginning to rebound from a pandemic-induced slump but the recovery remains fragile, the European Central Bank’s President Christine Lagarde said in an interview published on Friday. ECB policymakers have started to debate when they should dial back their emergency bond purchases, which...
Stockskfgo.com

Chipmakers lift European shares, banks cap gains

(Reuters) – European shares ended slightly higher on Friday on a boost from chipmakers, although gains were capped by weak bank stocks and growing concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% to close at 456.81 points, with technology stocks rising 1.1%. Semiconductor...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

ECB to come down on banks surfing market boom, Enria says

FRANKFURT, July 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank plans to come down on banks that are taking too much risk via financial instruments such as leveraged loans and equity-related derivatives, the ECB's top supervisor Andrea Enria said on Friday. Enria said there was evidence that despite the pandemic, banks...