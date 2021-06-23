Heat Advisory issued for Deaf Smith, Hutchinson, Oldham, Palo Duro Canyon, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: Deaf Smith; Hutchinson; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures of 105 to 107 expected. * WHERE...Potter, Randall, Oldham, Deaf Smith, and Hutchinson Counties, including Palo Duro Canyon. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.