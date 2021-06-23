Jack Grealish brands decision to isolate Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell 'crazy' and 'baffling'
Jack Grealish has branded Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell being forced to isolate over Covid-19 safety as “crazy” and “baffling”. The England players missed victory over Czech Republic after interacting with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour at Wembley, who has since tested positive for coronavirus. England’s medical team are now trying to establish whether Mount and Chilwell, who have tested negative, can train within small groups under the same protocols as Project Restart when players worked under restrictions.www.telegraph.co.uk