Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Most Student Loan Borrowers Think Theyll Have Debt Forever: Survey

KTEN.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen student loan balances seemingly grow each month — not shrink as they’re supposed to — it’s easy for borrowers to think the finish line keeps moving further away. That thought is even more common than you might imagine. A new Student Loan Hero survey found that 53% of borrowers...

www.kten.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loan Debt#Student Debt#Personal Loan#Student Loans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Credit Cards
Related
Personal Financemymcmedia.org

Blog: Can You Rely on Public Service Loan Forgiveness?

Many student loan borrowers spend years paying off their debt, but forgiveness programs can help cut that time down. The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program allows certain federal student loan borrowers to get their loans forgiven after at least 10 years of working in the public sector. While the potential to have your loan forgiven sounds appealing, the eligibility is very strict.
Credits & Loansfox9.com

Student loan interest rates sank to record lows between May, June: Is refinancing your private loans worth it?

Student loan refinance rates have been steadily falling since 2018, with 10-year fixed-rate loans setting new records for the month of June, according to data from Credible. The average interest rate on a 10-year fixed-rate loan fell from 3.61% to 3.59% between May and June 2021, among well-qualified borrowers who refinanced their student loans on Credible. This is the lowest interest rates have been since Credible started collecting data. For 5-year variable-rate loans, the average interest rate was 2.92%, down from 3.05% in May and falling below 3% for the first time in 2021.
Real EstateTime

Getting Your First Mortgage When You Have Student Loans Just Got Easier

If student loan debt has delayed your dreams of owning a home, a recent change could make it easier to qualify for an FHA home loan. The Federal Housing Administration updated how it requires lenders to calculate student loan debt with FHA loans. The aim is to remove student debt as a barrier to entry for getting an FHA home loan — the FHA says more than 45% of first-time borrowers have student loan debt and the previous guidelines negatively impacted people of color in particular.
Collegesmartechseries.com

Latest MeasureOne Private Student Loan Report Finds Pandemic-Related Forbearance Levels Have Stabilized While Delinquencies and Defaults Remain at Historic Lows

Overwhelming Majority of Private Student Loan Customers Back to Making Regular Payments to Pay Off Their Private Student Loans. MeasureOne today released its Private Student Loan Report, an industry leading research report leveraging MeasureOne’s custom analytics services. This 16th edition of the report again confirms that students and families continue to effectively manage payments – with the overwhelming majority back to making regular payments despite the pandemic – and fewer than 1% of loans defaulting annually. Forbearance levels increased due to efforts by lenders to assist families who experienced hardship due to the pandemic, but those levels have since stabilized and are currently at 3.1% of loans in repayment.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Democrats Propose 5 Changes To Student Loan Cancellation

Democrats in Congress have proposed 5 changes to student loan cancellation. Here’s what you need to know — and what it means for your student loans. In a letter to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, a group of progressive Democrats — including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) — have proposed five changes to student loan repayment and student loan cancellation. Here are their 5 main proposals:
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Yes, Student Loan Cancellation Is Still On The Table — Key Details

President Biden has not enacted broad student loan forgiveness. But that doesn’t mean the idea is dead. Biden excluded student debt cancellation from his budget blueprint and from his massive “human infrastructure” proposal released earlier this spring. This led to speculation that the President may have soured on the idea entirely.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden May Extend Student Loan Relief Beyond September 30, But There’s One Major Dilemma

Biden may extend student loan relief beyond September 30, but there’s one major dilemma. Here’s what you need to know. There are two parallel paths for your student loans happening right now. The first — student loan cancellation — is about the possibility of wide-scale student loan cancellation happening for at least some student loan borrowers. However, the hope of wide-scale student loan cancellation doesn’t seem to be near-term. With a focus on the infrastructure plan and no news from the Biden administration on potential timing, student loan cancellation appears to be in limbo. The second — and more immediate option — is the possibility of extending student loan relief beyond September 30, 2021 when the following is set to expire:
Collegessportswar.com

Why do they deserve an interest free loan when millions of students have

To pay interest on their loans? And who pays the interest because somebody has to foot the cost?. My proposal. The players are adults so it is time to start making decisions like an adult. That means weighing the pros and cons of a decision and being prepared to accept the consequences of that decision. If your transfer doesnt work out, get a loan like most other students if you want a college education.
Personal Financemorningbrew.com

Money Matters: When to Pay Off Student Loans?

In this new Summer 2021 segment, the Brew’s personal finance writer Ryan Lasker is nose-diving into our inbox to address your personal finance questions. Submit your money woes here. Should college grads start investing before paying off all student loans?—Morgan from Rhode Island. My answer to most “should” questions is...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Student Loan Borrower Gets $178,000 Of Student Loan Cancellation Against Navient

This student loan borrower got $178,000 of student loan cancellation against Navient. Here’s what you need to know — and what it means for your student loans. A 68-year-old student loan borrower got $178,000 of student loan debt discharged in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Maryland. Terry Randall owed more than $500,000 of student loans, including $190,000 to Navient, one of the nation’s largest student loan servicers. Despite having several degrees, Randall has been working for the past several years in a job that pays $13 an hour. According to Randall, after paying her living expenses and even working overtime, she doesn’t have enough money to pay student loans. Navient, the defendant, disagrees, and says Randall is capable of working and paying back at least some of her student loans. Randall argued to the Court that paying student loans created an undue financial hardship. So, Randall, a Chpater 7 debtor, filed an adversary proceeding (a lawsuit in bankruptcy court) to discharge her student loans under Section 523(a)(8) of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The Court ruled in Randall’s favor. Why?
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Here’s Why Biden May Really Extend The Student Loan Payment Pause

With the end of an 18-month suspension of federal student loan payments only 90 days away, there are growing signs that President Biden may extend the moratorium beyond its current expiration. The CARES Act, the stimulus bill that Congress enacted last year in response to the pandemic, temporarily stopped all...
Personal Financeq13fox.com

What to consider before refinancing your student loan

For many borrowers with student debt, now is a great time to refinance student loans. Refinancing involves paying off existing loans with a new loan. Since interest rates are currently near record lows, many borrowers could qualify for a competitive refinance loan and potentially lower interest rate. But refinancing isn't...
Personal FinanceKTEN.com

Student Loan Servicers: Who They Are and What to Know

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details. * * *. Working with a student loan...
Economynationalmortgagenews.com

FHFA lowers bar for distressed borrowers seeking loan modifications

The Federal Housing Finance Agency on Wednesday eliminated the requirement for distressed borrowers to have a current, market-rate loan-to-value ratio of 80% or higher before obtaining a type of loan modification offered by two government-sponsored enterprises. The new terms for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s standard Flex Modifications are in...

Comments / 1

Community Policy