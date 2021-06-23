Steamtown readies for summer

Washington’s long delay to reopening has seemed very arbitrary. There isn’t anything scientific about June 30 in the fight against COVID, but hitting that date on the calendar is the trigger necessary for the governor to finally join 48 other states in lifting most of the emergency restrictions. While other states are also lifting their emergency declarations, Gov. Jay Inslee has indicated he plans to keep his in place. This is a good reminder that as we celebrate a return to semi-normalcy that the state’s emergency powers are still in need of legislative checks and balances.