Steamtown readies for summer
Steamtown National Historic Site employees have been gearing up and getting things on track for summer operations. The National Park Service works closely with the NPS Office of Public Health to monitor and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic using the latest science to support decision making. Consistent with CDC recommendations, people who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces. Masks are required for everyone on all forms of public transportation.www.wcexaminer.com