John McEnroe interview: I'd get paid extra to say, 'You cannot be serious!' - that's what people expected

Former tennis great and current BBC commentator John McEnroe is under fire for his reaction to British phenom Emma Radacanu’s abrupt exit from Wimbledon on Monday evening. Ranked No. 338 in the world, 18-year-old Raducanu was virtually unknown but became the talk of England in the past week after pulling upset wins over the likes of Markéta Vondroušová in the first round and Sorana Cîrstea in the third, her first-ever matches against top 100 players. On Monday, Raducanu left her fourth-round match against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic after experiencing difficulty breathing and needing help from trainers. A referee announced that Raducanu wouldn’t be returning, ending the match. “I feel bad for Emma, obviously,” McEnroe said after her exit. “It appears it just got a little bit too much... Hopefully she’ll learn from this experience.” Doctors and even Raducanu’s opponent took issue with his comments, The Guardian reports. “I can’t imagine being in her shoes at 18 playing a fourth round in your home country,” Tomljanovic said. “It’s something I can’t even imagine. For him to say that, it’s definitely harsh.