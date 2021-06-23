Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

John McEnroe interview: I'd get paid extra to say, 'You cannot be serious!' - that's what people expected

By Simon Briggs,
Telegraph
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article“You cannot be serious!” Why was it these four words, of all the feisty remarks that John McEnroe uttered during his 15-year career, which became so inextricably linked with his persona?. McEnroe was not only an irascible player but a quotable one too. “You can’t even see your own shoelace,”...

www.telegraph.co.uk
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcenroe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Tournament#Tennis Ball#The All England Club#French#Hawk Eye#British#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
newschain

John McEnroe unsure whether Andy Murray’s body can take any more

John McEnroe shared Andy Murray’s pessimism after the former world number one’s Wimbledon exit on Friday night. The Scot had spoken of his delight at being back at the All England Club after two memorable victories but his mood was very different following a 6-4 6-2 6-2 loss to Denis Shapovalov in the third round.
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

'You cannot be serious!': It's 40 years since John McEnroe uttered those immortal words and caused a Wimbledon scandal... now he opens up about whether the outburst has benefited him and what the future of tennis could look like

John McEnroe smiles as he tries to work out whether his most famous catchphrase has followed him around like a bad smell or a lucky charm. It was 40 years ago that he scandalised Wimbledon with an outburst that has gone down in sporting folklore, and defined him arguably more than his seven Grand Slam titles.
TennisPosted by
TheDailyBeast

John McEnroe Blasted for ‘Harsh’ Comments About Young Brit’s Wimbledon Exit

Former tennis great and current BBC commentator John McEnroe is under fire for his reaction to British phenom Emma Radacanu’s abrupt exit from Wimbledon on Monday evening. Ranked No. 338 in the world, 18-year-old Raducanu was virtually unknown but became the talk of England in the past week after pulling upset wins over the likes of Markéta Vondroušová in the first round and Sorana Cîrstea in the third, her first-ever matches against top 100 players. On Monday, Raducanu left her fourth-round match against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic after experiencing difficulty breathing and needing help from trainers. A referee announced that Raducanu wouldn’t be returning, ending the match. “I feel bad for Emma, obviously,” McEnroe said after her exit. “It appears it just got a little bit too much... Hopefully she’ll learn from this experience.” Doctors and even Raducanu’s opponent took issue with his comments, The Guardian reports. “I can’t imagine being in her shoes at 18 playing a fourth round in your home country,” Tomljanovic said. “It’s something I can’t even imagine. For him to say that, it’s definitely harsh.
Tennisnickiswift.com

The Truth About Roger Federer's Wife

Roger Federer is one of the biggest names in professional tennis. According to Britannica, "His total of 20 career men's singles Grand Slam championships" was the most in tennis history up until it was recently matched by the Spanish pro tennis player Rafael Nadal. And even at the age of 39 with new blood taking on the courts year after year, the Swiss native hasn't thrown in his racket yet. Fans are already looking forward to watching him play in Wimbledon's 2021 tournament and are hoping he can take home his ninth title from the event.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'With Roger Federer, you can expect anything', says top coach

The Serbian Novak Djokovic and the Swiss Roger Federer will avoid each other until a hypothetical final of the Wimbledon tournament, according to the draw carried out this Friday. The two finalists of the last edition, which crowned Djokovic with his fifth Wimbledon, were framed in opposite parts of the table, and can only be measured in the final of the tournament to be played on July 11.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer: 'How we manage our day-to-day stuff with the family is...'

Two years later, Roger Federer returned to sit in the press room at Wimbledon 2021 and did so as part of the tennis players who will be passing this weekend for Media Day. At his press conference, towards the end, Roger speaks openly about what happened to him in Halle last week and explains that this Wimbledon is going to be revealing for him in many ways, perhaps to see if his level is or not in terms of results and if that may affect your motivation to continue competing.
Tennisspectrumlocalnews.com

The Latest: Rain stops play at Wimbledon

Play at Wimbledon has been halted because of rain. Roger Federer was playing Lorenzo Sonego on Centre Court with their fourth-round match level 5-5 in the first set when play was stopped. Alexander Zverev was in the fifth set against Felix Auger-Aliassime on No. 1 Court after the fourth-seeded German...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Nick Kyrgios: 'When Roger Federer, Nadal and Djokovic retire...'

Roger Federer's path continues in the Wimbledon tournament with the Swiss tennis player who enters the third round of the London tournament without particular problems thanks to the victory over Richard Gasquet. Very nice match with the two expert athletes who showed off some pieces of their own repertoire, winning applause from the audience.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'I wanted to unsettle Novak Djokovic', says ATP ace

After an incredible 2015 season, Novak Djokovic again demonstrated his dominance in 2016, winning two Major crowns and four Masters 1000 titles. Novak claimed his first Roland Garros crown in June to complete a career Grand Slam and become the second player in the Open Era to occupy all four Majors simultaneously.
Tennisdallassun.com

Shapavalov ends Andy Murray's run at Wimbledon

London [UK], July 3 (ANI): Canada's Denis Shapavalov on Friday (local time) ended Britain tennis player Andy Murray's run at the ongoing Wimbledon 2021. Shapavalov defeated Murray 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 here at the Centre Court on Friday (local time) in the third round of the ongoing Grand Slam. Right from...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: "90% of the time I have the crowd against"

The first week of Wimbledon 2021 is over and on this Sunday of rest world number one Novak Djokovic spent time talking to the media about his run-up to the title. The Serbian champion is the big favorite of the London tournament and spent the first week not offering great tennis but passing his rounds quite easily, losing only one set in the first round against young British Jack Draper.
TennisPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Auger-Aliassime upsets Zverev at Wimbledon

Felix Auger-Aliassime upset No. 4-seeded Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon to give Canada two men’s quarterfinalists in a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. Auger-Aliassime withstood a comeback attempt from Zverev to win 6-4, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4 and earn what he called ”surely the best victory of my life.” The match finished under a closed roof on No. 1 Court after a brief rain delay early in the fifth set.
TennisTelegraph

Meet Emma Raducanu: the motocross-loving model student - and next big thing in British tennis

Emma Raducanu held her hands to her head in disbelief, then crouched to the ground to take the moment. Hype around British tennis prospects is never hard to find, but in the case of Raducanu it is surely justified. It was not just the fact she had beaten Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday night - a player ranked 296 places above her - on her grand slam debut but the manner of it - cool, collected and completed with the assuredness of a seasoned tour pro.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Daniela Hantuchova: "Novak Djokovic is also helped by..."

Perhaps never like this year, Novak Djokovic is the big favorite for the win at Wimbledon 2021. The world number 1, who has already triumphed five times in London (as well as being the defending champion), is enjoying an impeccable season in the Grand Slam tournaments. The 34-years-old from Belgrade...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic could write a book about that', says former No.1

"If Novak Djokovic wants to achieve the Grand Slam, he will have to face himself first of all" - said Paul Annacone on the eve of Wimbledon. There is no doubt that the Serbian star is the strongest around, as well as being facilitated by the difficulties of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, but managing such pressure is not an easy task for him either.
TennisPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: Tomljanovic in Wimbledon QF; British teen stops

Ajla Tomljanovic has reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon when British teenager Emma Raducanu had to stop playing after a medical timeout in the second set. It was not immediately clear what Raducanu's health issue was. She was visited by a trainer on court and then they left for the locker room. Shortly after, the chair umpire announced that Raducanu could not continue.