Euro Zone Business Activity Surges by Its Fastest Rate in 15 Years

By Silvia Amaro, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — Euro zone business activity has grown at its fastest pace in 15 years this month, according to preliminary data released Wednesday. The 19 economies have recently taken different steps to reopen their economies as the vaccination programs continue to accelerate. France has, for instance, lifted a night curfew and the need to wear a face mask outdoors. Italians are now able to have their coffee standing at a counter, as is their tradition, after indoor dining resumed. In addition, more tourists are now being welcomed into the region.

