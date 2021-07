Despite knowing how many misconceptions there are about nursing, their sudden appearance in conversation knocks me sideways. Let’s take the man at the pub who is cluelessly grumbling on about how nursing shouldn’t require a degree. It’s time to conjure up a witty, myth-busting response but alas, I am floored by frustration. Restless and staring at the ceiling that night, I imagine all the much better comebacks I could’ve given, and wonder how the gap between public perception and the actual realities of my work came to be. Sadly, most nurses will be able to recall a situation like this one.