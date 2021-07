Single parent households are facing disproportionate Covid debt as new data reveals they are three times more likely to have fallen into the red than adult-only households.Data seen exclusively by The Independent suggests households with one parent saw average debts rise by a staggering 44 per cent of their total monthly income during national lockdowns.The figures, produced by the Centre for Economics and Business Research and comparethemarket.com, suggest that more than 375,000 single parents across the country are now struggling to pay back problem debt.With Boris Johnson this week refusing to rule out further restrictions next winter, two in every...