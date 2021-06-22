GlobalFoundries Building New Fab in Singapore
When complete, GF will add capacity for 450,000 wafers per year, bringing its Singapore campus up to approximately 1.5 million (300mm) wafers per year. GlobalFoundries (GF) is expanding its global manufacturing footprint with the construction of a new fab on its Singapore campus. In partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board and with co-investments from committed customers, GF’s more than $4 billion (S$5 billion) investment will play an integral role in meeting the growing demand for the company’s industry-leading manufacturing technologies and services to enable companies worldwide to develop and scale their business.www.eetasia.com