Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GlobalFoundries Building New Fab in Singapore

Electronic Engineering Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen complete, GF will add capacity for 450,000 wafers per year, bringing its Singapore campus up to approximately 1.5 million (300mm) wafers per year. GlobalFoundries (GF) is expanding its global manufacturing footprint with the construction of a new fab on its Singapore campus. In partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board and with co-investments from committed customers, GF’s more than $4 billion (S$5 billion) investment will play an integral role in meeting the growing demand for the company’s industry-leading manufacturing technologies and services to enable companies worldwide to develop and scale their business.

www.eetasia.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Manufacturing Company#Uae#Gf Board#International#Singaporeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
Related
BusinessHEXUS.net

UK's largest chip fab bought by China-owned firm

The UK's biggest semiconductor plant, Newport Wafer Fab (NWF), based in South Wales, has been bought by Nexperia, a Holland-based semiconductor company wholly owned by China's Wingtech Technology. On Friday, CNBC reported upon the acquisition plans, and we heard of concerns from some quarters of the UK government, but the deal transaction completed on Monday.
WorldElectronic Engineering Times

Taitien Leading Taiwan’s Quartz Industry into the 5G Era

The arrival of 5G and the rise of AIoT has greatly shifted the technical threshold when it comes to quartz frequency control products. Taitien Electronics Co. Ltd has been manufacturing quartz frequency control products for consumer electronics and high-end applications since 1976. Forty years on, the Taiwan-based company has expanded its operations worldwide, boasting manufacturing facilities across Taiwan, the United States, and China.
BusinessTelegraph

Britain's biggest microchip factory sold to Chinese-owned tech firm

Britain’s biggest microchip factory has been sold to a Chinese-owned technology company despite security concerns surrounding the deal. Nexperia said on Monday it had agreed to buy Newport Wafer Fab in south Wales. Newport Wafer Fab makes crucial power components for cars, which have been in short supply amid a...
Marketsspglobal.com

New Enterprise Singapore symbols

The following symbols have been created for Enterprise Singapore weekly import, export, domestic export and re-export values (in Singapore dollars) carrying 0 decimal place and volumes (in metric tons) carrying 4 decimal places in Market Data categories IO (petroleum) and IP (petrochemicals). They reflect new trade activities within the past week. The values for these new symbols will be backfilled next week. The key trade statistics for oil appear on PGA pages 2100-2138 and the key trade statistics for petrochemicals on PCA pages 800-806.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Singapore’s Suntec REIT To Buy London Office Building For $489 Million

Suntec REIT— which counts tycoon Gordon Tang among its biggest shareholders—has agreed to buy an office building in London for 353 million pounds ($489 million) as the Singapore-based office landlord moves to diversify its assets. The acquisition of the Minster Building in London will be Suntec’s second investment in the...
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

Singapore Pools appoints new Chairman

Singapore Pools has promoted Kaikhushru Shiava Nargolwala to chairman to replace Koh Choon Hui, who is stepping down after eight years in the role. Nargolwala assumes his new role on July 1, having served as deputy chairman of Singapore Pools since January. He brings four decades of experience in financial...
WorldThe Independent

Treasury to consult Singapore on new financial services regulation

The Treasury will consult with Singapore’s authorities when planning to introduce new financial services regulation under a deal signed by the Chancellor on Wednesday. Rishi Sunak said the agreement would help increase trade with Singapore and other countries in the region, and spark new collaboration on financial technology and green finance.
EconomyElectronicsWeekly.com

19 new fabs being started this year

Construction of 19 new high-volume fabs will have started by the end of this year, says SEMI’s World Fab Report, and next year construction will start on another 10. China and Taiwan lead with eight fabs each, followed by the Americas with six, Europe/Mideast with three, and Japan and Korea with two each (Figure 1).
Worldinvesting.com

Singapore files 105 new charges against oil trader Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore's public prosecutor on Thursday filed an additional 105 charges against Lim Oon Kuin, the founder of collapsed oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, relating to $2.23 billion in fraudulent disbursements. Hin Leong, one of Asia's largest oil traders, was wound up in March after failing...
Businessthebossmagazine.com

U.S. chip manufacturer to build plant in Singapore

New fabrication plant in Southeast Asia meant to address global chip shortage U.S. semiconductor company GlobalFoundries announced on Tuesday it is planning to build a new plant in Singapore, as... New fabrication plant in Southeast Asia meant to address global chip shortage. U.S. semiconductor company GlobalFoundries announced on Tuesday it...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Artificial Intelligence Machines Market to Get a New Boosts | KUKA, Seiko Epson, Kawasaki Heavy

Latest added Global Artificial Intelligence Machines Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are KUKA AG (Germany), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), DJI (China), Adept Technology (United States), Nachi-Fujikoshi (Japan), Fanuc (Japan), Denso Wave (Japan), DURR AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan) etc. The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Home Automation Market Is Booming Worldwide | Schneider Electric, Siemens, Cloudblocks

Latest survey on Global Home Automation Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Home Automation. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Home Automation market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are AutoDeus Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Fibar Group S.A., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Cloudblocks, Z-Wave India, Crabtree, Legrand, Silvan, Honeywell International, Inc. & ABB Ltd..Click to get Global Home Automation Market Research Sample PDF Copy.
BusinessFortune

Europe’s biggest dealmaker is a Swedish gaming company you’ve never heard of

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. A relatively unknown Swedish company has become Europe’s most valuable video-game developer after the region’s most prolific deal spree. Embracer Group AB announced 27 takeovers over the past 12 months, according to data compiled by...
Businesshines.com

Hines Hires New Country Head to Lead Singapore Office

(SINGAPORE) – Hines, the international real estate firm, today announced an expansion of the firm’s presence in Singapore. Kian Fong Lim joins the firm as Managing Director and will oversee new business initiatives in Singapore and Southeast Asia. He will report to Ray Lawler, CEO of APAC. “We are very...

Comments / 0

Community Policy