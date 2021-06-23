Augmenting Creativity With AI: Retresco Elevates Use Of Natural Language Generation To The Next Level By Launching Pioneering Feature
With the release of the new text variants suggestions feature, Berlin-based AI company Retresco, a pioneer in the area of Natural Language Generation, provides a software function that uses artificial intelligence to automatically produce phrasing suggestions in the form of complete sentences. This function automates the creative writing process and shortens it considerably, and it also significantly increases text variance without user intervention – therefore augmenting human creativity with the power of AI. Retresco is taking a pioneering step toward end-to-end text generation, commonly considered the future of NLG.aithority.com