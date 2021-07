HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a few thunderstorms yesterday, we’ll start to see a slow increase in our chances for scattered showers and storms. A day similar to yesterday continues with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, occasionally broken up by an isolated shower or storm. Not much of a severe threat with these, but you could get some brief gusty winds or heavy rain with anything we do see pop up. Shower chances will diminish heading into the overnight as we fall down to another low in the middle and upper 60s.