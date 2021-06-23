Restaurant Tech Innovator, ResQ, Announces $9 Million in Funding

Acquisition establishes global commerce platform as industry-leading bridge between merchants and suppliers. Lightspeed the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the closing of the previously reported acquisition of NuORDER, a transformative digital platform connecting businesses and suppliers. Lightspeed finalized the acquisition for cash consideration of approximately $206.9 million, net of cash acquired, and the issuance of 2,143,393 subordinate voting shares in the capital of Lightspeed at closing, subject to customary post-closing adjustments. An additional 500,629 subordinate voting shares in the capital of Lightspeed will be issued to certain NuORDER employees over the next three years, contingent on the achievement of certain milestones.