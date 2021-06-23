Restaurant Tech Innovator, ResQ, Announces $9 Million in Funding
Company grows by 750% during the pandemic while helping 3,000+ restaurants with revenue recovery through ResQ’s platform. ResQ, the restaurant repair and maintenance marketplace platform, announced a $7.5 (USD) in seed funding from top-tier investors bringing the total capital raised to $9M. This investment is being used to propel growth and help the fast-growing restaurant tech disruptor optimize back-of-house operations for restaurants with a focus on driving down operational costs.aithority.com