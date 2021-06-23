Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Restaurant Tech Innovator, ResQ, Announces $9 Million in Funding

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompany grows by 750% during the pandemic while helping 3,000+ restaurants with revenue recovery through ResQ’s platform. ResQ, the restaurant repair and maintenance marketplace platform, announced a $7.5 (USD) in seed funding from top-tier investors bringing the total capital raised to $9M. This investment is being used to propel growth and help the fast-growing restaurant tech disruptor optimize back-of-house operations for restaurants with a focus on driving down operational costs.

aithority.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant Brands#Tech#Innovation#Food Drink#Restaurant Tech Innovator#Saas#Soul Foods Group#Inovia Capital#Instacart#Co Founders#Maple Ventures#Polar Venture Partners#Homebrew Ventures#Canadian#Resq Helps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Industryhotelnewsresource.com

Accor Leads $16M Investment in Treebo Hotels - PhocusWire

France-based hotel giant Accor has led a $16 million Series D funding found for India-based Treebo Hotels. Existing investors Elevation Capital, Matrix Partners, Bertelsmann and Ward Ferry were also part of the investment, with Bennett Coleman & Company also participating in the support for the hotel franchise and booking platform.
Softwareaithority.com

SML Enterprise RFID Software Division Announces Over 5,000 Retail Stores Have Deployed Its Clarity Application Suite

RFID Provider Celebrates Numerous Significant Business Milestones- Retail RFID technology leader SML RFID has announced that its cloud-based item-level RFID software application suite, Clarity, is now deployed in more than 5,000 stores in 34 countries, with more than 60,000 users using its RFID handheld application. During last year’s pandemic SML deployed its software in over 1,000 stores and managed over 1.5 billion unique RFID tags, processing over 25 billion RFID events. In addition, SML reports that retailers using Clarity® have improved their in-store inventory accuracy from <70% to >95%, which has added over $1 billion in profit while simultaneously reducing over $1 billion in inventory over the last six years.
Softwareaithority.com

ModelOp Announces New Actionable Monitoring That Results In Increased Model Revenue Contribution

New Monitoring Capabilities Optimize Model Performance and Enforce Risk and Compliance Controls Throughout the Model Life Cycle. ModelOp, the pioneer of ModelOps software, announced actionable monitoring that enables organizations to continuously optimize model performance and enforce risk and compliance controls–across all types of models, all model execution environments, and on-premises, cloud, and hybrid/multi-cloud.
StreetInsider.com

AI/ML Innovations Inc. Engages Volt Strategic Partners and TDM Financial for Capital Market Communications and Market-Making Services

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB: AIMLF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, reports that it has retained Volt Strategic Partners Ltd. ("Volt Strategic") as a capital markets and communications advisor, and market-making services provider.
Businessaithority.com

Salesforce Announces Issuance Of Inaugural Sustainability Bond

Proceeds from $1 Billion offering to support investments in innovative projects that address global climate, equality and other social challenges. Salesforce the global leader in CRM, announced the pricing of its inaugural Sustainability Bond offering, totaling $1 billion, which was part of a $8 billion underwritten public offering of senior notes.
Businessaithority.com

Lightspeed Announces Closing Of Acquisition Of NuORDER

Acquisition establishes global commerce platform as industry-leading bridge between merchants and suppliers. Lightspeed the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the closing of the previously reported acquisition of NuORDER, a transformative digital platform connecting businesses and suppliers. Lightspeed finalized the acquisition for cash consideration of approximately $206.9 million, net of cash acquired, and the issuance of 2,143,393 subordinate voting shares in the capital of Lightspeed at closing, subject to customary post-closing adjustments. An additional 500,629 subordinate voting shares in the capital of Lightspeed will be issued to certain NuORDER employees over the next three years, contingent on the achievement of certain milestones.
Technologyaithority.com

Maven Supports Unified ID 2.0 Initiative

Maven a modern media company operating and powering premium media brands such as Sports Illustrated and TheStreet, announced its support of Unified ID 2.0, a collaborative and soon-to-be open-source framework for cookieless media to benefit their portfolio of digital publishers. At the forefront of finding solutions, Maven will prioritize the use of Unified ID 2.0 to preserve the free flow of content in exchange for relevant advertising.
Businessaithority.com

3 Ways Companies Gain a Competitive Edge With Data Governance

Data governance expert discusses how effective data governance aids decision making, powers innovation, and improves omnichannel retailing—in a new article from Messaging Architects. Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and data governance expert, explains three ways companies gain a competitive edge with data governance in a new article. The informative...
EconomyCoinDesk

Tech Mahindra Joins StaTwig in Global Vaccine-Tracing Blockchain

The IT firm said Monday that the VaccineLedger blockchain is designed to improve transparency and prevent failures in vaccine supply, including the distribution of expired vaccines, stock depletion and counterfeiting. Tech Mahindra, a subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Mahindra Group, has joined with StaTwig, a startup based in Hyderabad and Singapore,...
Marketsaithority.com

Huobi Launches Advertiser Incentive Plan to Strengthen Its P2P Market

Shortly after the launch of its zero-fee policy in May this year, Huobi is pleased to announce an “Incentive Plan” for advertisers with an aim to increase the liquidity of its P2P market by offering users with more choices in relation to price and advertisements while endowing advertisers with more benefits.
Technologyaithority.com

Former Facebook Execs Join Early-Stage Startup Pigment To Help Further Scale The Ambitious Business Planning Platform

Former execs from Facebook are the latest senior hires to join business planning and forecasting platform Pigment. Having built Workplace from Facebook from scratch to 7 million paying users, Julien Lesaicherre and Rebeca Tristan bring their collective experience scaling fast-growing, innovative teams to the European early-stage startup. The pair join...
Real Estateaithority.com

Konfidis Closes Oversubscribed $2 Million Seed Round To Enable Better Residential Real Estate Investing & Management Platform Leveraging Technology And Big Data

Konfidis Inc. (Konfidis), Canada’s leading and comprehensive service provider to enable better investor access to the Canadian residential real estate sector, is pleased to announce that it has closed an oversubscribed non-brokered $2 million private placement seed financing round. Konfidis is excited to welcome its new strategic and value-add investors including its accomplished Advisory Board members.
Technologyaithority.com

Gamma Technologies Acquires Power Design Technologies, Extends Leadership Of Full Vehicle System-level Simulations For Electrified Mobility Applications

Acquisition expands GT-SUITE capabilities in power electronics. Gamma Technologies (GT), a global leader and innovator in multi-physics system simulation software, announced that it has acquired Power Design Technologies SAS (PDT) of Toulouse, France, pioneers in engineering software for power electronics and makers of PowerForge, an innovative SaaS offering for power converter design. PowerForge complements and extends GT’s product and technology portfolio and facilitates the industry transition towards an electrified future.
Technologyaithority.com

Directions Training Survey Finds Cybersecurity Top IT Training Need

Company’s 2021 IT Industry Training Outlook report identifies remote work support, cloud transition as other key training areas. Directions Training, a global provider of IT and professional development training, has announced the release of its 2021 IT Industry Training Outlook report. The survey polled IT professionals from a variety of industries including telecommunications, high tech, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, financial services and insurance, education, government, and manufacturing to gain insight into their organizations’ initiatives and training needs.
Businessaithority.com

Equisoft Continues Global Expansion With U.K. Acquisition Of Investment And Pension Management Solutions Provider Altus

The acquisition provides Equisoft with strategic product capabilities and complementary expertise within the European financial services market. Equisoft, a leading global digital solutions provider to the financial industry, is proud to announce the acquisition of U.K.-based financial services firm Altus. Located in Bath, U.K., Altus’ suite of products and deep market penetration adds to Equisoft’s product portfolio and expands its presence within the financial services space with a transaction platform for pension administrators and asset managers.
Businessaithority.com

VitalHub Corp. Announces Acquisition of UK Based Alamac Limited

VitalHub Corp is pleased to announce that it has acquired Alamac Limited . This is VitalHub’s 11th acquisition completed since 2017 and marks continued expansion into the growing patient flow and operational visibility market. When asked to comment on the acquisition, VitalHub CEO Dan Matlow said:. “We are delighted to...
Healthaithority.com

Humana Ranked No. 1 Among Health Insurers for Customer Experience

Humana ranked No. 1 among Health Insurers for customer experience (CX) quality in Forrester’s proprietary 2021 US CX Index survey. The ranking was based on responses from more than 85,000 US survey respondents from 13 industries, including airlines; auto/home Insurers; auto manufacturers (luxury and mass-market); banks (direct and multichannel); credit card issuers; federal government agencies; health insurers; hotels, investment firms; retailers; and utilities. Along with this notable recognition, Humana also ranked the highest on clear communications and providing transparent prices, rates and fees amongst health insurers.
Economyaithority.com

TeamLogic IT Assists With Booming Cloud Essentials Services For Businesses

In the face of today’s fast-moving, increasingly complex technology landscape, companies cannot ignore the accelerated need for cloud computing. TeamLogic IT, a national provider of managed IT services and computer support for businesses, offers several layers of essential cloud services for clients. These services allow employees to work anytime, anywhere, across multiple devices.