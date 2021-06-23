Data Fatigue: Individuals Are Weary Of Organizations Using Their Data
Data fatigue is real. Generally, the phrase has been used to illustrate the overwhelming amount of data that is coming into (for example) marketing departments. The all-important “data-driven strategy” has caused marketers to drown in massive amounts of incoming information, sacrificing other important pieces of the job, such as creativity. But where is all this data coming from? Individuals. And, at the other end of the equation, they are also experiencing data fatigue.aithority.com