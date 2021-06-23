Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Data Fatigue: Individuals Are Weary Of Organizations Using Their Data

By Owen Hanks
aithority.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData fatigue is real. Generally, the phrase has been used to illustrate the overwhelming amount of data that is coming into (for example) marketing departments. The all-important “data-driven strategy” has caused marketers to drown in massive amounts of incoming information, sacrificing other important pieces of the job, such as creativity. But where is all this data coming from? Individuals. And, at the other end of the equation, they are also experiencing data fatigue.

aithority.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privacy By Design#Data Sovereignty#Quality Data#Data Fatigue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Technologyaithority.com

Default Cloud Security Tools May Not Protect Data Enough

NYC Area Cybersecurity Expert Explains How Default Cloud Security Tools Leave Businesses Vulnerable and What to Do About It—in a New Article From eMazzanti Technologies. A NYC area cybersecurity expert and cloud services provider explains why default cloud security tools leave businesses vulnerable and how to choose effective security solutions in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first asserts that the business benefits of moving to the cloud come with risk.
Retailaithority.com

BOSCO Connect The First Tool To Accurately Predict Campaign ROI For Online Retailers

MarTech innovator Modo25 has announced the launch of BOSCO Connect. This disruptive new platform provides online retailers with a single-view dashboard that streamlines the planning of online marketing spend in one place, enabling best-spend predictive forecasts to be created by combining market analytics with the marketer’s own internal data. This...
Technologyaithority.com

Maven Supports Unified ID 2.0 Initiative

Maven a modern media company operating and powering premium media brands such as Sports Illustrated and TheStreet, announced its support of Unified ID 2.0, a collaborative and soon-to-be open-source framework for cookieless media to benefit their portfolio of digital publishers. At the forefront of finding solutions, Maven will prioritize the use of Unified ID 2.0 to preserve the free flow of content in exchange for relevant advertising.
Businessaithority.com

Io-Tahoe Partners With MongoDB To Equip Customers With AI Enabled Digital Workers

Io-Tahoe, the Enterprise Data RPA company, today announced a new partnership with MongoDB, the leading, modern, general purpose database platform. Io-Tahoe embeds MongoDB’s document database at the heart of its Enterprise Data RPA platform so that customers can take advantage of its flexibility, scalability, and speed. The partnership will help...
Technologyaithority.com

Directions Training Survey Finds Cybersecurity Top IT Training Need

Company’s 2021 IT Industry Training Outlook report identifies remote work support, cloud transition as other key training areas. Directions Training, a global provider of IT and professional development training, has announced the release of its 2021 IT Industry Training Outlook report. The survey polled IT professionals from a variety of industries including telecommunications, high tech, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, financial services and insurance, education, government, and manufacturing to gain insight into their organizations’ initiatives and training needs.
Softwareaithority.com

Accounting Association CPAmerica Adds Cloud-Based Digital Intelligence Software Provider

CPAmerica, Inc. is proud to welcome Digilence as a new preferred provider for the association. This new relationship gives member firms access to an AI-infused subscription software platform that helps CPA firms digitize accounting processes and automate manual repetitive tasks across Audit, Tax, Client Accounting, and other back-office functions. CPAmerica,...
Softwareaithority.com

SonicWall Fixes Post-Authentication Vulnerability Discovered by Positive Technologies

Attackers could disrupt an organization’s business processes. Positive Technologies released more details about a vulnerability its researcher, Nikita Abramov discovered that allows authenticated attackers to obtain full control of on-premises SonicWall Network Security Manager (NSM). NSM is designed to centralize management of SonicWall firewalls and track threats and risks in network traffic. According to IDC, SonicWall ranks fifth among manufacturers of hardware security tools worldwide.
Softwareaithority.com

Airbyte Commoditizes Database Replication By Open-Sourcing Log-Based Change Data Capture

Fast, efficient replication of data from MySQL and Postgres databases to data warehouses, lakes and other databases. Airbyte, creators of the fastest-growing open source data integration platform, announced the release of the Airbyte log-based Change Data Capture (CDC) open source software. This enables data stored in MySQL and Postgres databases to be replicated quickly and efficiently anywhere. In July, Airbyte plans to add support for Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle Database, MongoDB and DynamoDB.
Softwareaithority.com

SmarTek21 Announces Availability Of “IntelliTek, Digital Meeting Assistant” The Latest In SmarTek21 A.I. Technology Solutions

Providing enterprises with more efficient meetings saving up to 30% in workforce time and cost. SmarTek21, a pioneer in AI-driven data mesh platforms and market-leading conversational platforms, announced the availability of it’s latest AI powered solution for enterprises to create a more productive and efficient work force with its new IntelliTek Digital Meeting Assistant.
Marketsaithority.com

Digital Asset Exchange Binaryx Launches The Next-Generation Tokenization Platform To Help Businesses

Now Binaryx Customers Can Convert Their Real Asset Values Into Tokens and List Them on Exchange via a Single Platform. Binaryx, European digital asset exchange, announces the launch of its next-generation tokenization platform, empowering small and medium businesses to tokenize their assets to attract investments. Binaryx gains a competitive edge by combining digital asset exchange capabilities and asset tokenization services within a single platform.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Data Breaches Rise as Organizations Shift to the Cloud

As more and more organizations make the move into public clouds, a corresponding rise in cloud data breaches has followed, according to an IDC survey of 200 security decision-makers in the U.S. The survey found nearly all (98%) of the companies surveyed had experienced at least one cloud data breach...
BusinessHPCwire

DDN Selected by Bytesnet to Provide ‘Pay-Per-Use’ Storage for Data-Intensive Organizations

CHATSWORTH, Calif., June 30, 2021 — DDN, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-cloud data management solutions, today announced Bytesnet, a 100% Dutch service provider, has selected DDN to address the diverse storage needs of government, public and private organizations in the Netherlands. In addition to providing networking and co-location data centers that meet the performance, security and data sovereignty requirements of these entities, Bytesnet is rapidly evolving and expanding its value-added services to deliver a compute and storage one-stop-shop designed to facilitate complex, data-intensive projects and faster time to results for its customers.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Unstructured data still overshared inside and outside organizations

The number of overshared files rose 450 percent compared to the same quarter in 2020, highlighting the significant impact of the pandemic and remote work on data security. Concentric captured user data in production deployments from companies in the technology, financial, and healthcare sectors to reveal how organizations create, use, and manage data. The company scanned more than 110 million unstructured data files to discover business-critical and sensitive documents that are overshared via link sharing, inappropriate external sharing, internal permission misconfigurations, and incomplete/incorrect document classifications. Oversharing increases the risk an organization will lose data, violate compliance or privacy mandates, or experience cybercrime.
Marketshbr.org

Is Your Organization Extracting the Value in Your Valuable Data?

Does Your Organization Extract Enough Value from Valuable Data?. “Half my advertising spend is wasted. The trouble is, I don’t know which half.”. Business pioneer John Wanamaker’s legendary quip, now more than a century old, is ready for a reboot. Today, at many organizations, the real puzzle is wasted data.
Softwarenewmilfordspectrum.com

The Proactive Solution to Data Protection That Every Modern Business Should Be Using

Privacy by design goes much further than simple data protection. It’s a holistic approach to privacy and security that works seamlessly across the systems, operations and infrastructure on which organizations rely. It asks hard questions about the way companies collect, store and manage information and doesn’t stop until the answers are clear. In short, privacy by design is a response to the growing need for transparency and accountability where data is concerned — but a proactive one.
Softwaredatasciencecentral.com

De-constructing Use Cases for Big Data Solutions

Big data analytics are used in the tremendously big, varied data groups that include organized and unorganized data from many separate bases, and all over the various sizes from terabytes to exabytes. Data pertaining to a massive amount of data in both the organized and unstructured formats may be referred...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Augmenting Data Using AugLy

Data augmentation is an important part when the dataset we are using does not contain much information so we cannot use this data alone to make a model out of it because the model will not be generalized due to lack of information in the training data. Let’s try to understand this by an example.
HealthPosted by
Forbes

The Individual As The Foundation Of Healthcare Data

Realizing the true promise of the information that flows across the healthcare and life sciences continuum requires a new understanding of data management, analytics and decision-making — which a holistic approach to device connectivity can deliver, says Brian Williams, Chief Digital Officer from Cognizant Life Sciences. Device connectivity and access...