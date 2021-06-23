Cancel
tinyML-Powered Bracelet Epilet Detects Epileptic Seizures #WearableWednesday

By Stephanie
adafruit.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam Epilet: Monika Bogataj, Aleksander hrastič, Jaka Jemec, Timon Kalagasidis published their Epilet build on Hackster.io:. For people who suffer from epileptic seizures, a quick response by medical services can often be of the utmost importance, as it can reduce the negative consequences (such as physical harm and brain damage). Wearing an epilepsy bracelet provides them with a means of quick detection and a call for help.

blog.adafruit.com
#Epileptic Seizures#Bracelet#Epilepsy#Wearablewednesday
