San Diego, CA

CBRE: U.S. Will Need 330M Sq. Ft. of Additional Distribution Space by 2025 to Meet Robust E-Commerce Demand

 12 days ago

Globally, e-commerce growth to require additional 1.5B SF of warehouse. San Diego CA— With e-commerce penetration expected to grow to 26 percent of all retail sales by 2025, the U.S. will need an additional 330 million sq. ft. of distribution space just to handle the increase in online ordering in that timeframe, according to a new report from CBRE.

