CBRE: U.S. Will Need 330M Sq. Ft. of Additional Distribution Space by 2025 to Meet Robust E-Commerce Demand

Commerce and banking are old friends. The history of banking is intimately linked to the evolution of trade and commerce; indeed, banking was born off the back of the traders and farmers travelling and selling their products across Assyria and Sumeria in 2000 BC. Banking systems globalised and became increasingly sophisticated through the booming global trade of ancient empires, the Silk Road, European expansion to America and the Southern Hemisphere, and most recently, the Industrial Revolution. As commerce has changed over the years, the ties between these two industries have only grown deeper and more complex.