Senior League Semifinals Moved to Tonight; Title Game on Thursday

The Senior League semifinals will be played tonight, with the Senior League title game now set for Thursday at six p-m. All other tournaments will remain on schedule, with title games to be played during the day on Saturday. The Vincennes Elks is the top seed in the Senior League; they will face Miller Endotics this evening in game 1 tonight starting at six. The second semifinal starts tonight at eight, with the title game starting tomorrow evening at six p-m.