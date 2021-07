There was a moment when Emily Wolfe came to the realization that while she can shred the guitar on stage, she also writes some damn good songs, too. A long way from her early days, playing off a Harmony acoustic guitar at the age of 10, then dissecting the catalog of indie-rockers Rogue Wave for hours on end in her teens, Wolfe has since hit major festival stages and recently designed her own signature guitar with Epiphone. On Outlier, Wolfe’s second album and follow up to her 2019 self-titled debut and 2014 EP Roulette, the Austin-based singer, songwriter, and guitarist finds her most intrepid voice yet.