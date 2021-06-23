Cancel
Public Health

This airline is offering discount on flight tickets to vaccinated flyers

By Livemint, Mint, New Delhi
 12 days ago

Jun. 23—IndiGo will give 10% discount from Wednesday onwards to all passengers who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, an official statement said. The discount would be given on base fare and only "limited inventory" is available under this offer, the airline's statement noted. "The offer is only available to vaccinated passengers aged 18 years and above, who are located in India at the time of booking and have already received a (at least one dose of) COVID-19 vaccine in the country," it said.

