The Ferrari 488 Pista makes more horses, but the Porsche 911 Turbo S makes more torque. Daniel Abt and his series of pitting the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S against Ferraris continues. Last time, the German went up against the Ferrari F8, but this time, it squares up against the Ferrari 488 Pista. The Pista comes with the same engine, power specs, and transmission as the F8, but it is even lighter. If you have watched that video, you’ll remember that the F8 and the 911 Turbo S won one race apiece. Do you think the Pista can win both the drag races against the Porsche this time, or will the German have the last laugh?